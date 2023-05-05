EXCLUSIVE| Turkish star Burak Deniz on visiting India for the first time: Aamir Khan is big man; I have been offered work here

We honestly didn’t know the extent of his popularity here in India, until we witness it first hand at FICCI Frames 2023. With fans flocking to him for selfies, it takes a lot of security and a separate room for us to be able to sit down and have a chat with Burak Deniz, one of the most popular Turkish actors. This is his first interview in this part of the world. Turkish star Burak Deniz poses exclusively for HT City in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/ HT)

Speaking to us via a translator, it seems clear that he certainly doesn’t wear his stardom on his sleeve, because he is smiling and laughing, up to meet everyone. “I would have liked to come here to India much before, because I know your culture and like everything about it, it’s unbelievable. I know it deeply, and want to know more. If I wasn’t this busy with the many things I do as a job in my own country, I wanted to spend more time. It’s a big culture,” he strings together his emotions.

INDIAN TALES

Best known for his shows Aşk Laftan Anlamaz, Shahmaran and The Ignorant Angels, Deniz’s eyes light up when we mention food. “I love spicy food!,” he says, but we warn him to go easy, considering it’s his first time with Indian water. “Careful yes, safety first,” he laughs.

We ask whether he was aware that he enjoys a fan following (especially female) in India too before actually experiencing it, and he quips, “Let’s see, it’s my first time!,” but then gets serious and adds, “Our culture is so similar, so because of that our projects are also in the same plane. Both our projects are full of sensitivity, and hence we understand each other. People here see me as a family member because of it. This is a powerful experience for me too.”

What about Indian films- which one did he watch last? “I forget the names because the titles get changed in my language. But I adore PK, 3 Idiots” he says, and we instantly mention Aamir Khan.

And oh boy, does he get excited enough to start speaking in English himself. “Where is Aamir Khan? I hope you are understanding me. I think Aamir Khan is a very big man, not just actor. Please say hi from my side!,” he smiles.

THE WORLD IS A SMALLER PLACE

Emphasising on the need for more coming together of various cultures, Deniz explains, “These kind of organisations like FICCI and such events are important for all sectors. It is so great that I am sitting here and talking about my work. We got to communicate, people can thus have a chance to feel each other, talk face to face. We are all in the same ship.”

We remind him about OTT platforms and streaming sites like YouTube, via which he entered Indian minds. “Globalisation of course, is bringing us closer and closer. It will happen definitely, that the world will become a smaller place,” he smiles.