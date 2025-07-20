Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley gets engaged to girlfriend Natalie Kuckenburg: 'Always and forever'

The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley is engaged, and he did not need a red carpet or a press release to share the news. His girlfriend, model Natalie Kuckenburg, made it official on Instagram, posting a simple black-and-white photo of their hands. Her new engagement ring? Front and centre. Paul Wesley, 41, and Natalie Kuckenburg, 25, have been together since at least late 2022(Instagram/@paulwesley)

The caption was simple: “Yes. Always and forever.” That was all it took to set off a flurry of congrats in the comments.

Also read: Arcane Season 2 to get rare home release: When and how to order Netflix show physical media

According to People, the couple has been traveling through Italy this past week, first in Tuscany and then down to the Amalfi Coast. Wesley posted a few scenic snaps on Instagram, calling the trip “a beautiful time.” Kuckenburg chimed in with, “The best time!!”

Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg relationship timeline

People reports that Wesley, 41, and Kuckenburg, 25, have been together since at least late 2022. That is when they were first seen grabbing dinner together in Italy, the same country they returned to for this romantic milestone. Fans noticed they were quietly posting from the same spots. Eventually, photos of the two together made things clear.

Since then, they have popped up in each other’s posts now and then - mostly low-key stuff. On Valentine’s Day, Kuckenburg called Wesley her soulmate. He replied with a row of hearts. In June, he posted a birthday tribute calling her his favorite person, according to People.

They have never made a show of their relationship, and that has not changed. No press, no flashy reveal. Just a quiet photo, a caption, and a moment.

Also read: Vanessa Lachey teases major twist in Love Is Blind season 9! Here's what we know so far

Laughter, love, and what comes next

Back in March, Wesley shared that laughter was the glue in their relationship. “All we do is laugh. It is the most important thing, honestly,” he told People. At the time, fans did not know a proposal was coming.

Wesley was previously married to Ines de Ramon. Their divorce was finalized in early 2024. The couple is yet to share a wedding date, and seeing how private they are, fans can expect an intimate nuptial.

FAQs

Who is Paul Wesley engaged to?

Paul Wesley is engaged to model Natalie Kuckenburg, his girlfriend of nearly two years.

Where did Paul Wesley propose?

The couple appeared to get engaged while vacationing in Italy, though they have not shared exact details.

Was Paul Wesley married before?

Yes, Wesley was previously married to Ines de Ramon. Their divorce was finalised in early 2024.