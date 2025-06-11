When Brad Pitt played chess on ghats, got his beard trimmed at barber shop in Banaras. See pics

Hollywood star Brad Pitt never fails to mesmerise fans with his good looks. A set of old photos that have resurfaced online is once again reminding people how the actor is one of the most handsome men in Hollywood. The pictures show the Oscar-winning star exploring the streets of Banaras (Varanasi) during the shoot of his 2008 film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. (Also Read: Brad Pitt reportedly reeling from divorce, but ‘admitting that publicly would give Angelina Jolie…’) Brad Pitt exploring the streets of Banaras in old pics.

Brad Pitt's old pics chilling in Banaras

In one of the photos, Brad is seen getting his beard groomed at a local barber shop. Another shows him reading a newspaper while the barber trims his hair. In yet another picture, the actor is spotted sitting on the ghats of Banaras, playing chess with a local. He was also seen posing with people while sitting under a tree and riding a bike through the city’s narrow streets.

Posts from the varanasi

community on Reddit

Talking about his visit to the city, Brad Pitt had earlier told DNA, "On my last visit, I got to see a lot of India. There is no place like it. And it’s so diverse — both the South and the North — that one cannot get to see all of it in a couple of weeks. But I found Varanasi absolutely staggering. I have never seen anything like it before. The city just spills into the river Ganges. It’s a holy place where people go to die. It’s really, really extraordinary!"

The photos had fans swooning over his looks and simplicity. One fan commented, "How is he looking so magnificent doing normal everyday stuff in the same backdrop we all live in?" Another wrote, "Honestly, he looks like one of those college bachelors – the cool dudes of the group – who don’t bathe for a few days but are still good looking." A third joked, "Plot twist: He aged backwards so fast, he ended up in a previous life in Varanasi." Another user wrote, "This dude is ageing like fine wine." And one summed it up by saying, "Ridiculously good looking and a cool dude at the same time."

About The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The American romantic fantasy drama, directed by David Fincher and adapted by Eric Roth and Robin Swicord from F. Scott Fitzgerald's 1922 short story, stars Brad Pitt as a man who ages in reverse and Cate Blanchett as the love of his life. The film also features Taraji P. Henson, Julia Ormond, Jason Flemyng, Elias Koteas, and Tilda Swinton.

Brad Pitt’s upcoming film

Brad Pitt will next be seen in F1. It is directed by Joseph Kosinski and will be out on June 27.

He also has Heart of the Beast, directed by David Ayer. The American action-adventure film follows a former Navy SEAL and his retired combat dog as they attempt to return to civilisation after a catastrophic accident in the Alaskan wilderness. The film is scheduled for release in 2026.