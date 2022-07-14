When Chris Evans said he 'raced home' after losing virginity, told his mom 'I did it'

Actor Chris Evans is currently awaiting the release of The Gray Man. The actor has been in the industry for over 25 years and has given Hollywood some of the best films. But did you know, Chris once said in an interview that after he lost his virginity, he raced back home and told his mom ‘I did it’. Also Read: The Gray Man first reactions: Critics praise Dhanush’s ‘ruthless’ scenes and Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans' chemistry

In The Gray Man, Chris plays the role of Lloyd Hansen. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film will also star Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas and Dhanush. The Gray Man is the film adaptation of the 2009 novel of the same name. It is set for a limited release on July 15, followed by its Netflix release on July 22.

In 2017, when Chris appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers, he talked about his mother, Lisa Capuano and said that she is ‘very cool’. He said, “My whole family, we're just very open with a lot of things. If I had parties in high school, half the party [was] upstairs talking to her (Chris's mother) about inappropriate things. She's a really, really cool woman. So cool that, after losing his virginity, I raced home and I said, 'I did it! I don't know what I was doing, but I think I did it." Also Read: Chris Evans bursts out laughing as fan shouts at him 'that's America's a**'

Chris recently announced his next project titled Pain Hustlers. The criminal-conspiracy film will be directed by David Yates and will also star Emily Blunt. He also has Dexter Fletcher's Ghosted and Jake Kasdan's Red One in the pipeline. Red One will also star actor Dwayne Johnson.

