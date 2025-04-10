When is Black Mirror S7 releasing: Date, time, cast, episode names and more

Black Mirror’s highly anticipated seventh season’s premiere will be on April 10, as announced by Netflix. As the British TV show usually does, this season will also continue the exploration of technology's profound effects on society. A recent trailer released on March 31 offered a glimpse into the upcoming narratives, revealing six episodes, their titles, cast members, and a sneak peek into the plots of each episode. Black Mirror returns to Netflix on 10 April, 2025(Instagram/ @Netflix)

Intriguing Episode Lineup and Cast Details

The season opener ‘Common People,’ features the talents of Chris O'Dowd, Rashida Jones, and Tracee Ellis Ross, which will show a husband employing an advanced system known as Rivermind to aid his ailing wife – ultimately facing unforeseen consequences as she is used to run ads through her during any face-to-face interaction.

Narratives of Reunion and Unsettling Behavior

The second episode, ‘Bête Noire,’ starring Siena Kelly and Rosy McEwen, will depict a reunion between two women at their workplace, where one observes disturbing behaviour in the other that somehow goes unnoticed by her colleagues.

Memory Manipulation and Hollywood Remakes

Episode three, ‘Eulogy,’ will feature the compelling performances of Paul Giamatti and Patsy Ferran, exploring tech that allows individuals to revisit their photographs, leading a solitary man to get stuck in a deeply buried and painful past.

Emma Corrin, Issa Rae, Awkwafina, and Harriet Walter star in the fourth episode, titled ‘Hotel Reverie,’ where a Hollywood actor finds themselves immersed in a remake of a romantic film through a tech named ‘Redream.’ Following the script is her only way out of the simulation.

Obsessive Gamers and a Familiar Universe

In the fifth episode ‘Plaything,’ starring Peter Capaldi and Lewis Gribben, the narrative will centre on an eccentric recluse fixated on a 1990s video game, who begins communicating with the non-playable characters in the game.

The season finale titled ‘USS Callister: Into Infinity’ is a continuation from season 4 starring Cristin Milioti, as the crew of the USS Callister. She navigates new and uncharted challenges in the aftermath of Robert Daly's (Jesse Plemons) departure.

All six episodes of the new season will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix starting April 10.