Who are the Thunderbolts? Every member and their powers explained

As Marvel Studios pushes into its bold new era of storytelling, Thunderbolts is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Departing from the traditional superhero ensemble, this ragtag group of antiheroes and reformed villains brings a morally grey edge to the franchise, as reported by Movie Web. This eclectic collection of antiheroes and redeemed criminals adds a morally dubious element to the franchise, departing from the conventional superhero ensemble.(AFP)

Also read: Thunderbolts movie review: A bunch of misfits nearly take you back to Marvel's glory days, but stop short of greatness

But who exactly are the Thunderbolts, and what makes them such a compelling team? Here’s a closer look at every known member and the powers they bring to the table.

Yelena Belova (White Widow)

A fan-favourite since her MCU debut, Yelena Belova is the Black Widow successor and a highly trained assassin from the infamous Red Room. Blending charm with lethal skill, Yelena’s combat abilities rival Natasha Romanoff’s, with agility, hand-to-hand prowess, and a sharp tactical mind. She brings a sarcastic edge to the group but is driven by a deep emotional need for justice and identity beyond her past, as reported by Side Show.

Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier / White Wolf)

Once a feared HYDRA assassin, Bucky Barnes is now a man trying to outrun his bloody past. Enhanced by a variant of the Super Soldier Serum, Bucky possesses heightened strength, speed, stamina, and a vibranium arm that doubles as both shield and weapon. His experience, both as a soldier and a victim of manipulation, positions him as a reluctant leader in the Thunderbolts lineup—a man familiar with second chances.

Alexei Shostakov (Red Guardian)

The Soviet Union’s answer to Captain America, Red Guardian is strong, brash, and often comic relief, but don’t let that fool you—Alexei Shostakov is a super-soldier in every sense. Though past his prime, he still retains impressive strength and endurance. With a complex history tied to the Russian espionage world, Red Guardian offers a cynical but loyal presence in the team dynamic.

John Walker (US Agent)

A former Captain America stripped of his title, John Walker remains a volatile presence. After receiving a dose of the Super Soldier Serum, he operates with enhanced physical abilities but is governed by his own strict (and sometimes misguided) sense of justice. His aggressive approach and short temper make him unpredictable, but his loyalty—once earned—is unwavering.

Ava Starr (Ghost)

One of the most unique members of the team, Ava Starr suffers from molecular instability that grants her the ability to phase through objects and become nearly invisible. While these abilities make her a powerful asset in stealth and combat situations, they are also a source of constant pain and emotional isolation. Ava’s tragic backstory and complicated relationship with S.H.I.E.L.D. make her one of the most layered characters in the group.

Antonia Dreykov (Taskmaster)

With photographic reflexes that allow her to mimic any physical action she witnesses, Antonia Dreykov is the ultimate mimic. Once weaponised by her father, General Dreykov, Antonia was stripped of her free will and forced to serve as the Red Room’s deadliest assassin. Now, free from his control, she seeks a new path—one not defined by other people’s expectations or tactics.

Bob Reynolds (The Sentry)

Perhaps the most powerful character ever introduced in the MCU, Bob Reynolds is a ticking time bomb. As the Sentry, he wields the power of “a million exploding suns,” which grants him near-limitless strength, flight, invulnerability, and light-speed reflexes. However, his greatest threat lies within: an unstable alter ego known as the Void. The inclusion of Sentry suggests that Thunderbolts will not shy away from darker, more psychological territory.

Valentina Allegra de Fontaine

Operating behind the scenes is Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, a shadowy government figure who has been quietly assembling this team since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. A master manipulator with ties to global intelligence agencies, Valentina is less interested in morality and more focused on control. Whether she sees the Thunderbolts as pawns, weapons, or something else entirely remains to be seen.

A new kind of super-team

Unlike the Avengers, who were bound by ideals, or the Guardians, who found family in chaos, the Thunderbolts are united by necessity—and secrets. Each member is haunted by their past, but together, they may forge a future. With their debut film scheduled to dive into espionage, redemption, and inner conflict, Thunderbolts is poised to challenge what audiences expect from superhero cinema.

Also read: Marvel Thunderbolts movie cast: Meet the full lineup of actors and actresses

The team’s presence hints at a broader shift in Marvel’s tone: one that embraces moral ambiguity, government control, and the lingering consequences of power. For fans craving depth, drama, and explosive action, this might be the most grounded—and most dangerous—team the MCU has ever assembled.