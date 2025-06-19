Who is Gelila Bekele? All about Tyler Perry's ex-girlfriend and their son Aman

Derek Dixon has filed a $260 million lawsuit against Tyler Perry, accusing him of sexual harassment and assault. Dixon, who appeared in several episodes of Perry's popular BET series The Oval, claims that Perry used his powerful position in the industry to sexually exploit him during and after their time working together, per AP. As the 55-year-old producer's personal life takes the center stage amid his legal woes, here's what we know about his ex-girlfriend, Gelila Bekele, and their son, Aman, 10. Gelila Bekele is a 38-year-old model and social activist who dated Tyler Perry and shares a son, Aman, 10, with him.(Instagram)

Who is Gelila Bekele? Tyler Perry shares 10-yr-old son with ex-girlfriend

As legal controversies surround Tyler Perry, public interest has also shifted to his personal life, particularly his relationship with his son, Aman. Born on November 30, 2014, Aman Tyler Perry is the only child of the media mogul and Ethiopian model-activist Gelila Bekele.

The name “Aman,” meaning “peace,” was chosen to reflect the spirit of Thanksgiving and the holiday season.

In January following Aman's birth, Perry posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, writing, “I have traveled the world trying to find the peace that I have when I'm holding my sleeping son in my arms. God thank you! Amen for Aman. He's beautiful!!”

According to a Yahoo report, Tyler Perry first met his baby’s mother, Gelila Bekele, at a Prince concert in 2007. Over time, their bond grew stronger, and they eventually began a relationship. Although they later ended their relationship in 2020, they have continued to co-parent Aman. The reason for their split has not been shared publicly.

Coming back to the legal battle, Perry's lawyer denied the allegations in a statement shared with USA Today.

"This is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam. But Tyler will not be shaken down, and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail,” said attorney Matthew Boyd.

FAQs

1 Who is Derek Dixon and what has he accused Tyler Perry of?

Derek Dixon is an actor who appeared in several episodes of Tyler Perry’s BET series The Oval. He has filed a $260 million lawsuit accusing Tyler Perry of sexual harassment and assault, claiming the filmmaker and actor used his industry power to exploit him.

2 What is the amount involved in Derek Dixon's lawsuit against Tyler Perry?

Derek Dixon is seeking $260 million in damages in his lawsuit against filmmaker Tyler Perry, alleging sexual harassment and abuse of power.

3 Who is Tyler Perry’s son and who is his mother?

Tyler Perry’s only child is Aman Tyler Perry, born on November 30, 2014. His mother is Gelila Bekele, an Ethiopian model, filmmaker, and activist. The couple co-parent Aman despite their split in 2020.