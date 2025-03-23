Menu Explore
These 3 young stars are vying for Britney Spears biopic – But one doesn't have the pop star's approval

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 23, 2025 06:18 PM IST

Ariana Grande, Millie Bobby Brown and Sabrina Carpenter are vying for Britney Spears biopic. 

The highly anticipated biopic about Britney Spears is finally moving forward, with Universal Pictures securing the rights to her bestselling memoir ‘The Woman in Me’. Jon M. Chu, director of ‘Wicked,’ has been confirmed to lead the project.

The biopic about Britney Spears is finally moving forward.(AI/ Grok)
The biopic about Britney Spears is finally moving forward.(AI/ Grok)

“Britney is someone that a lot of Gen Z girls look up to, they’ve been hearing her music all their lives, to them she really is an icon,” a source told Life & Style. “Plus, with John M. Chu writing and directing and all the heat already on the project, it’s being seen as a career making movie, there’s a lot of discussion about who will get it and a definite competitive vibe.”

Amid the excitement over who will portray the pop icon, Life & Style reports that three young stars are currently vying for the role.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is reportedly being considered for the biopic, particularly since her recent collaboration with director Jon M. Chu on ‘Wicked.’

“Ariana is a huge fan of Britney and she’s obviously got a huge in with John since she’s just done Wicked with him and proved how hard she will work for a part,” an insider told Life & Style. “There are a lot of heavy hitters that want this role, so the fight is definitely on.”

Sabrina Carpenter

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter is also among the names being considered for the role.

“A number of pop stars clamoring for this including Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande,” a source told the outlet.

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown is making a bold push for the role, even going as far as dyeing her hair blonde.

"Millie Bobby Brown has been openly campaigning for it, a lot of people think that’s the motivation for her to go bleach blonde, she wants people to see her in this role,” an insider told Life & Style.

However, it appears the ‘Hit Me Baby One More Time’ singer may not share the same enthusiasm for the young star.

“Millie Bobby Brown is so desperate to play Britney that those close to her feel it has become her life mission right now," that source told Daily Mail. “She believes she was born for this role … The problem is, Britney isn’t on board. She doesn’t see the resemblance.”

