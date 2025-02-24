Sabrina Carpenter expresses ‘regret’ over writing her hit song Espresso: Here's why

Sabrina Carpenter, known for her chart-topping hits, has recently revealed that she "regrets" writing her song Espresso, despite it becoming one of her biggest successes. Featured on her Short n' Sweet album alongside hits like Please Please Please and Taste, Espresso has gained immense popularity, amassing over 1.9 billion streams on Spotify. However, the song that captured the most attention from fans is one that Carpenter now reflects on with some hesitation. Sabrina Carpenter has revealed her regret about writing the hit song Espresso, which has garnered over 1.9 billion streams. (@sabrinacarpenter/Instagram)

Also Read: Sebastian Stan-Adrien Brody ‘beef’ reignited thanks to Jane Fonda's shoutout at SAG Awards

Sabrina Carpenter regrets her hit song Espresso

Carpenter recently wrapped up her Short n' Sweet world tour, celebrating the release of her sixth studio album. In February 2025, she took the album to new heights with the release of a deluxe version, which features a highly anticipated duet with country music legend Dolly Parton. However, despite receiving a lot of love for her song Espresso, the singer has now revealed that she “regrets” writing the song in teh first place.

In a clip which has since gone viral on social media, Carpenter shared that Espresso is a difficult song to perform live along with sticking to the choreography. She said, “Espresso is a little harder for me again because of the short breath control and just how precise some of the note. And when I was in the studio, I was like 'this is fun' like 'love this song' and then once I got on stage, I was like 'this is kind of hard' like 'why did I write this song?'" as reported by The Mirror US.

Also Read: 2025 SAG Awards' best-dressed divas: From Sofia Carson's diamond glam to Anna Sawai's glittering plot twist | Red carpet

Netizens give mixed reaction to Carpenter’s statement

A user wrote, “Ya performing on stage is sooooo different from just making music.” A second user wrote, “This is the realist thing ever.” A third user wrote, “I find it weird when artists say "why did i write it this way" or "when i wrote" and 9/10 times there's multiple writers.”

Another user wrote, “She didn’t even write that song…what’s she talking about? The difference between her old music and her new music is that she’s not writing it and that’s why it’s good now,” while another user wrote, “I found this out at karaoke.”