Morgan Freeman graced the Oscars 2025 stage with an emotional tribute to late actor Gene Hackman. During his appearance, viewers noticed that the actor was wearing just a single black glove. While many have been wondering why he wore the single glove, Freeman has actually spoken about it in the past. Why was Morgan Freeman wearing a single black glove at Oscars 2025? (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)(REUTERS)

Why was Morgan Freeman wearing a single glove?

Back in 2008, Freeman was involved in a car crash. The actor swerved off a Mississippi road and flipped over at the time. Emergency services had to cut him free, and his left arm was badly injured in the accident.

At the time, a local newspaper editor said, according to LADbible, "They had to use the jaws of life [hydraulic cutters] to extract him from the vehicle. He was lucid, conscious. He was talking, joking with some of the rescue workers at one point.”

Freeman was reportedly told that the pain would eventually subside and he would see improvement by 2011. However, he is unfortunately still unable to properly use his hand. The actor wears a compression glove to keep the blood flowing.

Freeman previously reportedly said about the injury, "I suffered nerve damage and it hasn't gotten better. I can't move it.”

"If you don't move your hand, it will swell up. Do you know you move your hand about a million times a day?" he added.

Freeman experienced pain in his injured arm during an interview with Esquire some years ago. On being asked about it, the actor reportedly told the reporter, “It's the fibromyalgia. Up and down the arm. That's where it gets so bad. Excruciating."

Meanwhile, at the 2025 Oscars, Freeman remembered his late co-star Hackman, who was recently found dead alongside his wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog. Hackman and Freeman starred together in Unforgiven in 1992 and Under Suspicion in 2000.

"This week our community lost a giant, and I lost a dear friend, Gene Hackman,” Freeman said. "He received two Oscars and more importantly he won the hearts of film lovers all over the world."