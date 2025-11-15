Wicked For Good, Mastiii 4, and more: See full list of new movies hitting theatres on November 21

The new week brings a fresh lineup of films across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, and English. From powerful war dramas to light-hearted comedies, gripping thrillers, and emotional stories, audiences have plenty to choose from. Here’s a quick look at all the major movie releases hitting theatres on 21 November 2025. Wicked: For Good stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.(YouTube/Universal Pictures UK)

1. 120 Bahadur (Hindi)

Starring Farhan Akhtar and Raashii Khanna, it is a war drama based on Major Shaitan Singh Bhati and 120 soldiers who bravely fought during the 1962 Sino-Indian War.

2. Maarutha (Kannada)

A social drama exploring unseen forces that affect families and their consequences.

3. Sisu: Road to Revenge (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu)

The action film revolves around a man’s fight against a Red Army commander who destroyed his home.

4. Mastiii 4 (Hindi)

Starring Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani, Mastiii 4 is an adult comedy celebrating friendship, marriage, and fun chaos following the Masti franchise.

5. Kalivi Vanam (Telugu)

A woman returns to protect a forest created by her grandfather from corporate threats.

6. Yellow (Tamil)

A woman rebuilds her identity after leaving a toxic relationship.

7. Paanch Minar (Telugu)

A don’s son enters crime, while a cab driver is unknowingly caught between killers.

8. Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga (Tamil)

An action thriller about justice and high-stakes conflict.

9. Radheyaa (Kannada)

A crime drama about a criminal and a reporter whose lives collide.

10. Giduga (Kannada)

A boy searches for his missing sister and uncovers dangerous secrets.

Also read: Rainn Wilson privately supported Justin Baldoni amid Blake Lively conflict: ‘You were set up and personally attacked’

11. Deri Hoye Geche (Bengali)

A drama about missed moments, timing, and emotional consequences.

12. Maarnami (Kannada)

A coastal drama mixing love, tradition, and violent conflict.

13. Dheeram (Malayalam)

A man tries to fix his family’s broken bonds but finds painful truths.

14. Bank of Bhagyalakshmi (Kannada)

A heist comedy where thieves rob a bank only to find very little money.

15. Mask (Tamil)

A darkly comic heist thriller with twists and tension.

16. Full Meals (Kannada)

A love triangle creates chaos during a pre-wedding shoot.

17. Haunted 3D: Ghosts of the Past (Hindi)

A new 3D horror film from the team behind 1920: Horrors of the Heart.

18. Middle Class (Tamil)

A family searches for something missing in their everyday life.

19. Last Stop Khanda (Marathi)

A romantic comedy about a man trying to escape the friend zone.

20. The Task (Kannada)

Two operatives protect a witness in a murder case as danger grows.

21. Mufti Police (Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam)

A cop investigates a suspicious case that leads to shifting alliances.

22. Uut Bhavanancha Udrek (Marathi)

A youthful drama about rebellion, dreams and love.

23. Iravin Vizhigal (Tamil)

A thriller about a man fighting the darkness of the online world.

24. 12A Railway Colony (Telugu)

A horror-thriller set in a mysterious railway colony.

25. Smart Sunbai (Marathi)

A comedy-mystery revolving around secrets inside a household.

26. Asambhav (Marathi)

A drama exploring the thin line between dreams and reality.

27. Vilayath Buddha (Malayalam)

An action drama based on a popular novel, focused on power and rivalry.

Also read: Lady Gaga opens up about her mental crisis while shooting A Star Is Born: ‘I went to the hospital for psychiatric care’

28. Pongala (Malayalam)

The Malayalam movie is a gritty gangster film set in coastal Vypin.

29. Deep Fridge (Bengali)

A separated couple seeks closure while raising their child.

30. Dual (Telugu)

A psychological sci-fi thriller where two lives mirror each other in strange ways.

31. Wicked For Good (English)

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's sequel to Wicked follows Elphaba’s transformation into the Wicked Witch.

32. Premalo Rendosaari (Telugu)

A rural love story where childhood friends fight family opposition.

With action, romance, war stories, comedies, mysteries and fantasy adventures releasing together, this week offers one of the biggest and most diverse movie slates of 2025. Whether you enjoy thrillers or light-hearted comedies, there’s something fresh for every movie fan.

FAQs

Q1: When are these movies releasing?

A1: All the movies listed are releasing on 21 November 2025 in theatres.

Q2: Which languages are included in this week’s releases?

A2: The releases include Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi, and English films.

Q3: Where can I watch these movies?

A3: These movies will be available in theatres across India, with some films also releasing in multiple languages.