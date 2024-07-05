Wolverine star Hugh Jackman calls Rohit Sharma his favourite Indian cricketer: ‘He was a beast’

Hugh Jackman is gearing up for release of his highly-anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine. In a recent interview posted on the YouTube shorts channel of Marvel India, Hugh also talked about cricket, a game he is really passionate about. When asked about his favourite Indian cricketer, Hugh did not waste a second to think and immediately took the name of Rohit Sharma. (Also read: Deadpool & Wolverine new teaser: Fans gets excited about face-off between Wolverine and Sabretooth) Hugh Jackman heaped praises on Rohit Sharma in a new interview.

What Hugh Jackman said

When Hugh was asked to name his favourite cricketer from Team India, without missing a beat, the actor said, “Right now? Rohit [Sharma]. You took the [World] Cup home! I'm glad. But honestly, he was a beast!” Ryan Reynolds, who also sat beside him, nodded in agreement and said, “This is amazing!”

More details

Rohit led Team India lift the T20 World Cup trophy after defeating South Africa in a thrilling finale in Barbados last week. The Indian Cricket team took Mumbai by storm during their victory parade from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. The open-bus show, which was to begin at 5:00 PM, started late, but once it was underway, lakhs turned up in numbers to celebrate the homecoming of the newly-crowned world champions.

Rohit also shared a picture of himself lying down at the Kensington Oval to mark the moment if victory. “This picture epitomises how I’m feeling right now. So many words but can’t find the right ones to express what yesterday meant to me but I will, and I will share them, but right now I’m basking in a dream come true for a billion of us,” Rohit wrote.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Deadpool & Wolverine. Directed by Shawn Levy, the Marvel Studios’ project will release in India on July 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It also stars Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, Jennifer Garner, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni and Matthew Macfadyen.