Woman Matthew Perry was pictured with a day before death identified as model Athenna Crosby: ‘He was so happy’

BySumanti Sen
Nov 02, 2023 07:23 AM IST

Photos of Matthew Perry and Athenna Crosby surfaced online, showing them in the midst of a conversation at a circular table

A woman Matthew Perry was pictured with a day before his death has been identified asAthenna Crosby, a 25-year-old model and entertainment reporter. Photos of Perry and Crosby surfaced online, showing them in the midst of a conversation at a circular table.

A woman Matthew Perry was pictured with a day before his death has been identified as Athenna Crosby, a 25-year-old model and entertainment reporter
A woman Matthew Perry was pictured with a day before his death has been identified as Athenna Crosby, a 25-year-old model and entertainment reporter (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File, athennacrosby/Instagram)

“I wasn’t going to speak about this but what I will say is I had the honor of knowing Matthew personally,” Crosby wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside a photo of Perry. “I am so devastated from his death but felt it was in poor taste to talk about it publicly as the attention should not be on me but rather on him and his legacy and he was an extremely private person and I always respected that in our friendship.”

“But indeed, we were friends and I was one of the last people to speak to him and see him before he passed,” she added.

(athennacrosby/Instagram)
(athennacrosby/Instagram)

The Venezuelan woman shared another post, detailing how Perry was feeling during their lunch at Hotel Bel-Air the day before he died. “I want to emphasize that Matthew was in extremely good spirits and talked to me enthusiastically about the things he had coming up in his life,” she wrote. “He was so happy and vibrant.”

Crosby asked fans not to make speculations around his death. “Know that man was on a comeback and truly deserved more time on this earth,” she wrote. “Our entertainment industry has truly lost a legend. RIP.”

(athennacrosby/Instagram)
(athennacrosby/Instagram)

Perry died by apparent drowning on Saturday, October 28. He was discovered dead in the hot tub of his home in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood just after 4 pm.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed to the news outlet PEOPLE that an autopsy has been completed but toxicology reports are pending. The status of Perry’s cause of death is now listed as "deferred" since it is "pending additional investigation." No foul play is suspected.

