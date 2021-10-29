Zayn Malik shares post on privacy amid reports of him hitting Gigi Hadid's mom Yolanda, Bella Hadid drops cryptic post

Singer Zayn Malik has released a statement after reports emerged that he hit his partner Gigi Hadid's mother Yolanda Hadid. The couple is parents to Khai Hadid Malik, who was born in September 2020.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Zayn wrote, "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart."

He continued, "In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago. This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been "leaked" to the press."

Zayn concluded, "I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves."

Soon after Zayn issued the statement, Gigi's sister Bella Hadid took to Instagram and shared a cryptic quote. Bella shared a picture that spoke of working 'on yourself'. It read, "I can do nothing for you but work on myself. You can do nothing for me but work on yourself."

Earlier, speaking about Khai with E! News, Bella said, "I want to be with the baby and I want to wake up early and be there. I never knew that I could have this much joy in my life. She's the biggest gift. Our family has changed in the best way for the better. Are there full-time aunties out there?"

On Friday, there were several reports of Gigi and Zayn splitting up. People.com quoted Gigi's representative as saying, "Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time."

Earlier this year, in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Gigi had spoken about Zayn and her family. “At first he was like, ‘How do I get a word in edgewise?’ But now he is very comfortable. He speaks his mind. When he’s in the middle of a family thing and everyone’s like, ‘Zayn, whose side are you on?’ he’s charming. He’s usually on my mom's side. So he's smart in that sense.”