What is Zoe Saldaña net worth? Avatar actress becomes highest-grossing actor ever, surpassing Scarlett Johansson

Zoe Saldaña has officially secured the title of the highest-grossing actor of all time, surpassing her Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star Scarlett Johansson. This milestone is achieved as her latest blockbuster, James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, has propelled her career global box office total beyond the $16.8 billion USD threshold. Zoe Saldaña becomes the highest-grossing actor of all time, surpassing Scarlett Johansson with a global box office total exceeding $16.8 billion USD, thanks to her role in Avatar: Fire and Ash.

This accomplishment solidifies Saldaña’s position as Hollywood’s most bankable star, primarily due to her pivotal roles in three major franchises: Avatar, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Star Trek.

Saldaña’s ascent to the pinnacle of the box office hierarchy is founded on an unparalleled streak of commercial success. With Avatar: Fire and Ash surpassing $1.23 billion USD globally earlier this week, she has now featured in four films that have each grossed over $2 billion USD — a milestone no other actor has achieved. Her portfolio includes leading roles in the highest-grossing film of all time (Avatar), the second-highest (Avengers: Endgame), and the third-highest (Avatar: The Way of Water).

A look at Scarlett Johansson's record Johansson, who previously held the record with approximately $16.4 billion USD, had momentarily regained the top position last summer following the release of Jurassic World Rebirth. However, the consistent global performance of the third installment of Avatar enabled Saldaña to narrow the gap and ultimately seize the lead. The top five is completed by fellow MCU veterans Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Downey Jr., and Chris Pratt.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is presently playing in cinemas across the globe. Saldaña is anticipated to return as Neytiri in the fourth chapter of the franchise, which is scheduled for release in 2029.

What is Zoe Saldaña's net worth? Zoë Yadira Saldaña Nazario was born on June 19, 1978, in New Jersey. Her father was of Dominican descent, while her mother hails from Puerto Rico. Her full name embodies her heritage from both Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. She grew up in Jackson Heights, New York City, with her two sisters.

Zoe Saldaña has a net worth of $60 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.