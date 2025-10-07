I dont travel with my guitar all the time but I should: Saif Ali Khan on viral photo

Saif Ali Khan

On Monday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo of Saif Ali Khan strumming the guitar on set, sitting in between tailors and costume trunks that instantly went viral.

Speaking to us Saif says, “It was me practising scales between shots. That was a nice place to sit. Salman the dress dada was stitching and it was quite peaceful away from the crowd near the camera. We were filming in an under construction apartment in Bandra. Strumming passes time in between shots quite constructively. I don’t travel with my guitar all the time .. I should though.” He adds, “It’s a lovely old Fender Telecaster I bought in Detroit while filming about 15 years ago. The still man Mardhav Padhye took the photo and I sent it to Kareena.”

Speaking about his favourites, Saif says, “I play mainly rock and blues or try to play Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin, being my favourite bands in rock. I love all kinds of music from punk to RD Burman .”

The actor is currently filming Priyadarshan's Haiwaan with Akshay Kumar. “I’m having an absolute blast everyday working with the legendary Priyadarshan. It’s an edge of the seat thriller, with a very emotional core,” says Saif.