Search
Tue, Oct 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

I dont travel with my guitar all the time but I should: Saif Ali Khan on viral photo

ByNatasha Coutinho
Updated on: Oct 07, 2025 10:39 pm IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan had shared a photo of Saif Ali Khan playing the guitar on set that went viral

Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan

On Monday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photo of Saif Ali Khan strumming the guitar on set, sitting in between tailors and costume trunks that instantly went viral.

Speaking to us Saif says, “It was me practising scales between shots. That was a nice place to sit. Salman the dress dada was stitching and it was quite peaceful away from the crowd near the camera. We were filming in an under construction apartment in Bandra. Strumming passes time in between shots quite constructively. I don’t travel with my guitar all the time .. I should though.” He adds, “It’s a lovely old Fender Telecaster I bought in Detroit while filming about 15 years ago. The still man Mardhav Padhye took the photo and I sent it to Kareena.”

Speaking about his favourites, Saif says, “I play mainly rock and blues or try to play Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin, being my favourite bands in rock. I love all kinds of music from punk to RD Burman .”

The actor is currently filming Priyadarshan's Haiwaan with Akshay Kumar. “I’m having an absolute blast everyday working with the legendary Priyadarshan. It’s an edge of the seat thriller, with a very emotional core,” says Saif.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News along with OG Review and Release LIVE at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News along with OG Review and Release LIVE at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / I dont travel with my guitar all the time but I should: Saif Ali Khan on viral photo
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On