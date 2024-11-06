Menu Explore
PTI |
Nov 06, 2024 04:27 PM IST

Mumbai, The international Film Festival of India on Wednesday announced a partnership with Film Independent’s Global Media Makers for a workshop for budding writers.

IFFI 2024: Film Bazaar announces writers workshop

The four-day episodic storytelling workshop will be led by industry professionals from India and the US at the Film Bazaar on the sidelines of IFFI, set to be held from November 20 to 28 in Goa.

Global Media Makers is an in-depth, intensive artist development exchange program that produces residencies for international mid-career writers, directors and producers in film and television, a press release issued by IFFI read.

It is a cultural diplomacy initiative of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and implemented by Film Independent, the non-profit organisation that produces the Film Independent Spirit Awards, it added.

Led by American TV writer and producer Marlana Hope and Indian filmmaker Bikas Mishra , the Global Media Makers workshop aims to empower writers with the skills and insights needed to create compelling episodic narratives that resonate with audiences globally, it further stated.

Prithul Kumar, MD NFDC, said they are excited to partner with Film Independent to bring this unique workshop.

"Film Bazaar serves as a crucial platform for filmmakers to connect, collaborate, and showcase their work," Kumar said in a statement.

"We’re honoured to collaborate with Film Bazaar, the prominent platform for South Asian talent, bringing together our American Mentor with talented filmmakers to explore and further develop their stories in the workshop," added Maria Raquel Bozzi, Senior Director of Education and International Programs at Film Independent.

As part of the workshop, participants will engage in hands-on sessions that "demystify the writing process, from conceptualisation to pitching, while fostering collaboration among creatives from diverse backgrounds", the release said.

Film Bazaar will be held between November 20 and November 24, whereas IFFI will run through November 20-28. PTI

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

