JJK228 - Will Gojo live or is it Gojoever? This fan theory explains Gojo's fate in Jujutsu Kaisen Manga

Jujutsu Kaisen fans have been on the edge of their seats after seeing chapter 228 spoilers, wondering about the fate of the enigmatic Satoru Gojo. The recent battles and Gojo's bleeding nose have raised questions about whether Gojo's life hangs in the balance. However, this fan theory by Twitter user @dailyJujutsuki is here to reassure you that it's NOT "Gojoever" just yet. Here are seven compelling reasons why Gojo will continue to shine and Mahoraga won't be the one to defeat him.

Why it's not Gojoever just yet - Reason 1: Sukuna's Personal Vendetta

Let's face it, Sukuna has his own agenda. He would never settle for someone like Mahoraga taking Gojo's life. Sukuna has a burning desire to personally end Gojo's existence, ensuring that he goes down by his own hands. It's a matter of pride and the preservation of his reputation.

Why it's not Gojoever just yet - Reason 2: The Strongest Sorcerer

Gojo is renowned as the strongest sorcerer of the modern era. If he could be easily defeated by a mere shikigami like Mahoraga, would he truly deserve this title? Gojo's strength and prowess have been established throughout the series, and his power won't be easily overshadowed by a subordinate creature.

Why it's not Gojoever just yet - Reason 3: Unfinished Business

Gojo has a significant goal of giving Geto a proper burial, and this mission remains unfulfilled. It would be highly anticlimactic for such an important character like Gojo to meet his end in a way that adds no value to the plot. There are still unresolved storylines and character arcs that demand Gojo's involvement.

Why it's not Gojoever just yet - Reason 4: A Personal Villain

Every hero needs a personal villain, and Gojo's nemesis is none other than Kenjaku. Just as Maki was destined to defeat Naoya, Gojo is meant to confront and overcome Kenjaku. Before this epic showdown takes place, Gojo won't perish. He might face severe injuries and be at a disadvantage, but his demise is not in the cards.

Why it's not Gojoever just yet - Reason 5: Megumi's Determination

Megumi, a dear companion of Gojo, is still alive and kicking. He won't allow Sukuna to take the life of another person he deeply cares for. Megumi has shown resilience and an unwavering spirit, always bouncing back from adversity. History won't repeat itself in such a crude manner, and Megumi's determination will play a crucial role in Gojo's survival.

Why it's not Gojoever just yet - Reason 6: Implications for Others

If Gojo were to die at the hands of a mere shikigami, it would indicate that no sorcerer in the room stands a chance against Sukuna. The consequences would be dire, and it's unlikely that everyone would survive. The stakes are high, and Gojo's survival becomes pivotal for the survival of others.

Why it's not Gojoever just yet - Reason 7: Unresolved Factors

There are several factors left to explore, such as Gojo's special training, Yuji's hidden Cursed Technique related to his soul, and the role of Yuta. These elements point toward Gojo's continued presence and his importance in future developments. The story is far from over, and Gojo's survival holds significant narrative weight.

So, rest assured, fans, the "Gojoever" hashtag can be put on hold for now. The beloved character still has much to offer, and his journey is far from its conclusion. Keep your faith in Gojo's resilience, and let the excitement build as Jujutsu Kaisen continues to unfold its thrilling tale of curses, power, and redemption.

