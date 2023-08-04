Mediterranean-style Los Angeles estate that was home to Megan Fox, Cardi B hits market for $6.39 million

A popular Los Angeles estate that has been home to several stars has now hit the market for $6.39 million. Among A-listers who have lived in the house over the years are Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, LeBron James, and Cardi B. The house has also been a set location for ‘Lethal Weapon’ and ‘NCIS: Los Angeles.’ Among A-listers who have lived in the house over the years are Megan Fox (L) and Cardi B (R) (Photos by ANGELA WEISS / AFP, ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

The seller is reportedly Betty Moon, a recording artist and real estate investor who is set to release a new album, ‘Private Apocalypse.’ The house, located on half an acre, was bought by Betty and her husband for $3.54 million. The Mediterranean-style property was built in 1960. The 7,805-square-foot home has six bedrooms and seven baths.

‘Towering palms and drought-tolerant landscaping’

The property is listed on Zillow, where the description reads, in part, “Secluded behind privacy gates amidst towering palms and drought-tolerant landscaping is this regal Mediterranean estate on more than half an acre of lush park-like grounds, positioned on a quiet part of Valley Vista south of Ventura Boulevard. An expansive cobblestone motor court is centered by a tranquil European fountain, affording an abundance of parking for guests. Vibrant bougainvillea complements the exterior's ornamental details as an ornate wrought-iron door welcomes visitors upon arrival. Inside, a chandelier glistens above the double-height foyer as decorative railing and a shimmering charcoal accent wall serve as backdrop.”

“Tile flooring continues into the family room, appointed with a built-in media center, exposed cross-hatch beams, wet bar, and floor-to-ceiling panes of glass that open to the outside. The kitchen is dressed in warm woods and offers a delightful iridescent backsplash, copious counter prep space, eat-in breakfast area, and walk-in pantry. State-of-the-art appliances include a Thermador cooktop and warming ovens, Sub-Zero refrigerator, and commercial-grade freezer,” it continues.

“A sports court offers a variety of recreational and competitive possibilities including tennis, pickleball, basketball, and more. Welcome to this prime, coveted section of Encino with close proximity to award-winning Lanai Road Elementary, parks, golf courses, and major freeways providing Westside/DTLA access, just moments to the many shops, boutiques, and eateries along Ventura Boulevard,” the description adds.

Notably, Betty’s portfolio includes California properties in Pacific Palisades, Beverly Hills, and Malibu. It also includes Cary Grant’s one-time home in Holmby Hills which she rented out for $35,000 a month.

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop