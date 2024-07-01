Abhijeet Bhattacharya says he was ‘insulted’ after winning award for Shah Rukh Khan's Yes Boss

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has spoken about the early days of his career and how music directors would make him feel humiliated. Speaking with Pinkvilla, Abhijeet shared an instance when music directors wouldn't give him "a chance to sing" when they landed a Shah Rukh Khan film. He also recalled that after winning an award for Yes Boss, many music directors would tell him that they wouldn't choose him to sing for their tracks. (Also Read | Abhijeet Bhattacharya says his songs made Akshay Kumar a star) Abhijeet Bhattacharya sang several songs for Yes Boss.

Abhijeet recalls being insulted by music directors

Abhijeet was asked if he has ever been criticised in such a way which made him feel insulted but also inspired. Talking about being 'a victim of industry politics', he said, "Mere saath bahut huya hai... jisme hota tha ki, music director ko jaise hi laga ke Shah Rukh Khan ki picture mil gayi... kitne bhi close ho mere woh music director, aisa lagta tha ki uska motive hi tha ke Abhijeet ko nahi gavaaunga (It has happened a lot with me. When music directors would get a Shah Rukh Khan film, they wouldn't give me a chance to sing, no matter how close I was to them)."

Abhijeet on being mistreated post Yes Boss award

He also said, "Jabse mujhe award mila, aur koi film bahut badi blockbuster nahi thi Yes Boss, gaana bhi blockbuster nahi tha, lekin us time pe saare blockbusters ke beech mein ek non-blockbuster tha, Border, Pardes, Dil To Pagal Hai. Aur idhar mujhe mil gaya... Aur kitne music directors ko woh laga... uske baad dikha dikha ke mujhe woh bolte hain ke gaana tumse nahi gavayenge (When I won an award for my song in Yes Boss, mine was the only non-blockbuster song among all the blockbuster tracks from films like Border, Pardes and Dil To Pagal Hai… After that, many music directors would openly tell me that they won't give their song to me)."

Abhijeet sang four Yes Boss songs

Yes Boss is a 1997 romantic comedy film directed by Aziz Mirza. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Aditya Pancholi. The film's music was composed by Jatin–Lalit with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

Out of six songs in the film, Abhijeet sang four of them--Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon, Chaand Taare, Suniye To and Jaata Hai Tu Kahan. He won his first Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the song Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon.

About Abhijeet

Throughout his career, Abhijeet has sung in Hindi, Marathi, Nepali, Tamil, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Odia and Bengali languages. Abhijeet has sung 6034 songs in more than 1000 films.