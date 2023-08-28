Adele halts her show to defend fan, asks security staff ‘why are you bothering him'; internet hails her ‘true class’

Singer Adele recently stopped her concert midway and defended her fan who was being “bothered” by the security. Several videos of Adele, pausing her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night emerged online. (Also Read | Taylor Swift's security guards block fan's view during concert, singer repeatedly tells them to move) Adele speaking to the security staff during her Las Vegas show.

Adele halts her show

In a clip, posted on X (previously called Twitter), Adele was seen singing Water Under the Bridge when the incident took place. Her Weekends With Adele show was held at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Pausing her song, she took the mic and pointed towards the audience.

Adele schools security

Adele asked, “What is going on there with that young fan who’s been bothered so much, since I came on, for standing up? What’s going on with him? Yes, you, with your hand up, yes you! Put your hand up. You, no you, yes, you with the stick in your hand. Yes, him.”

Adele supports her fan

She continued, “What are you doing? Why are you all bothering him? Can you leave him alone, please?” Adele then told the fan, “They won’t bother you anymore, darling. You enjoy the show.” “Leave him alone,” she again told the security.

Adele then spoke to the audience, “Sorry, guys. He’s been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him. He’s here to have fun. All of you are here to have fun.” The singer then told her band, “Let’s start again” and she sang Water Under the Bridge.

Fans react to Adele's gesture

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "She is a hero. Adele is a perfect human. She's awesome. It's her thing, that's just it." A tweet read, "She’s perfection." A comment read, “That's a good one. At least it goes a long way to show value she places on her fans. What more love should someone show to you than this?”

A person wrote, "Adele's incredible talent shines not only on stage but also in her actions off stage. Her decision to stand up for a fan shows the depth of her kindness and genuine connection with her audience." Another tweet read, "True class and compassion."

Taylor Swift defended her fan recently

Recently, during a show in Los Angeles, singer Taylor Swift was also seen defending her fan. A person had shared a video of Taylor performing on stage and then walking towards the edge. She then repeatedly gestured for someone to move. Taylor also got a little irritated and made a face while looking in front of her. Though she didn't stop performing, she pointed at a person and smiled.

Adele spoke about safety issues of artists at concerts

A few weeks ago, Adele addressed the most recent safety issues at concerts during a break in her Weekends with Adele show at The Colosseum in Las Vegas. She had said, "Have you noticed how people are forgetting f---ing show etiquette at the moment? People are throwing s--- on stage. Have you seen that?" the singer asked, according to a fan-filmed video. She then joked, "I f---ing dare you -- I dare you to throw something at me. I'll f---ing kill you."

