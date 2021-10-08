Adele shares new magazine covers, opens up about her divorce: 'I wasn’t happy'

Adele’s much-anticipated new single Easy on Me, a piano ballad that the superstar teased with a trailer on Tuesday is set to release on October 15. In an interview, Adele has confessed that her son Angelo inspired her for the new album.

Adele featured on two covers of Vogue magazine for their November edition. The Grammy winner will be seen on the American and British versions of the magazine ahead of the debut of her latest album. In an interview with Vogue, Adele opened up about her split from Simon Konecki and how it has had not been easy on their son Angelo, 9. She said it ultimately led her back to the studio.

After five years of marriage, Adele finalized her divorce from her charity executive husband in March. “I was just going through the motions and I wasn’t happy. Neither of us did anything wrong. Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that.” The exes even live across the street from each other and share custody of their son but the separation still took a toll on Angelo, whom Adele said was “really unhappy.”

“That’s when I started sharing with him,” Adele continued. She then returned to the studio, where she wrote a song for Angelo after their intuitive exchange. The album quickly transformed into an explanation of sorts to her son. “He has so many simple questions for me that I can’t answer, because I don’t know the answer,” she said. “Like, Why can’t we still live together? That’s just not what people do when they get divorced. But why not?”

“I have to really address myself now. Instead of being like, ‘You effing…’ ” Adele told the British Vogue. “I feel like this album is self-destruction, then self-reflection and then sort of self-redemption. But I feel ready. I really want people to hear my side of the story this time.”

Adele, who is currently dating sports agent Rich Paul, has not announced a release date or title of the upcoming album but according to a report by Vulture, speculations are that it will be titled 30.