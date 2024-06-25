 ADOR responds to shocking knife attack threat against NewJeans - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ADOR responds to shocking knife attack threat against NewJeans

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jun 25, 2024 03:54 PM IST

NewJeans will hold their first Japanese fan meeting--Bunnies Camp 2024, at the Tokyo Dome on June 26-27. The group was formed in 2022.

ADOR has responded to an online threat against the group NewJeans. As reported by Soompi, on Monday, a post was made online featuring a photo of a knife. It was posted with the caption, “I bought this to use if NewJeans holds a concert.” (Also Read | K-pop bop: NewJeans, Ateez, aespa, Stray Kids join star-studded lineup for K-Wave Concert Inkigayo)

NewJeans was formed by ADOR in July 2022.(BBMA)
NewJeans was formed by ADOR in July 2022.(BBMA)

What triggered ADOR's reaction

Reportedly, the knife was copied from an online marketplace. In the post, the person threatened that they would use the knife against NewJeans members when they got out of their van.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

ADOR issues a statement

On Tuesday, ADOR, in a statement, said, “Currently, we are preparing enhanced safety measures with the Japanese concert planning company. At the same time, in Korea, the police are investigating, and we are actively participating in the investigation. We are making every effort to ensure that the artists can participate in scheduled activities safely.”

NewJeans' upcoming fan meeting

NewJeans will hold their first Japanese fan meeting--Bunnies Camp 2024, at the Tokyo Dome on June 26-27. On March 26, NewJeans officially announced their comeback and Japanese debut. On May 24, NewJeans made their comeback with a double single consisting of four tracks--How Sweet, Bubble Gum and instrumental versions of both songs.

NewJeans made their Japanese debut on June 21 with another double single consisting of four tracks: the title track--Supernatural, Right Now and instrumental versions of both songs. They are also gearing up to release a new album in the second half of 2024, after which they plan to embark on their first world tour in 2025.

About NewJeans

NewJeans, a South Korean girl group, was formed by ADOR. The group is composed of five members--Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. NewJeans debuted on July 22, 2022, with the single Attention.

It was followed shortly afterwards by two other singles--Hype Boy and Cookie. The singles were all featured on their eponymous debut extended play (EP), released in August 2022. In January 2023, they released their first single album, OMG, to commercial success.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Music / ADOR responds to shocking knife attack threat against NewJeans
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On