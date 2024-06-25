ADOR responds to shocking knife attack threat against NewJeans

ADOR has responded to an online threat against the group NewJeans. As reported by Soompi, on Monday, a post was made online featuring a photo of a knife. It was posted with the caption, “I bought this to use if NewJeans holds a concert.” (Also Read | K-pop bop: NewJeans, Ateez, aespa, Stray Kids join star-studded lineup for K-Wave Concert Inkigayo) NewJeans was formed by ADOR in July 2022.(BBMA)

What triggered ADOR's reaction

Reportedly, the knife was copied from an online marketplace. In the post, the person threatened that they would use the knife against NewJeans members when they got out of their van.

ADOR issues a statement

On Tuesday, ADOR, in a statement, said, “Currently, we are preparing enhanced safety measures with the Japanese concert planning company. At the same time, in Korea, the police are investigating, and we are actively participating in the investigation. We are making every effort to ensure that the artists can participate in scheduled activities safely.”

NewJeans' upcoming fan meeting

NewJeans will hold their first Japanese fan meeting--Bunnies Camp 2024, at the Tokyo Dome on June 26-27. On March 26, NewJeans officially announced their comeback and Japanese debut. On May 24, NewJeans made their comeback with a double single consisting of four tracks--How Sweet, Bubble Gum and instrumental versions of both songs.

NewJeans made their Japanese debut on June 21 with another double single consisting of four tracks: the title track--Supernatural, Right Now and instrumental versions of both songs. They are also gearing up to release a new album in the second half of 2024, after which they plan to embark on their first world tour in 2025.

About NewJeans

NewJeans, a South Korean girl group, was formed by ADOR. The group is composed of five members--Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. NewJeans debuted on July 22, 2022, with the single Attention.

It was followed shortly afterwards by two other singles--Hype Boy and Cookie. The singles were all featured on their eponymous debut extended play (EP), released in August 2022. In January 2023, they released their first single album, OMG, to commercial success.