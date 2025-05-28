aespa's agency issues clarification, apologises after Karina shares, then deletes post

The agency of Karina, a member of the K-pop group aespa, has issued a clarification after she posted and deleted several of her photos on Instagram. As per Soompi, on Tuesday, Karina posted her pictures, wearing a jacket with red accents and the number “two” written on it. She posted it on the platform along with a red rose emoji. (Also Read | aespa’s Karina and Lee Jae Wook have broken up because of ‘mental strain’: Agency confirms) aespa's Karina shared pictures on Instagram.(Instagram / katarinabluu)

aespa agency clarifies about Karina's Instagram post

A section of people on social media platforms questioned whether she was supporting a South Korean political party ahead of the upcoming presidential election. On Wednesday, SM Entertainment issued a statement saying that Karina simply posted the photos with "absolutely no other intention or purpose."

aespa agency apologises for causing distress to fans

The agency also apologised for causing any distress to its fans. The statement read, as reported by Soompi, "This is SM Entertainment. We apologise for causing concern due to our artist Karina’s recent post. Karina simply shared something from her daily life on social media, with absolutely no other intention or purpose. Once she realised that the post could be misunderstood, she immediately deleted it. We sincerely apologise for any distress this may have caused unintentionally."

SM Entertainment added that it will make sure that any misunderstanding in the future are avoided. "Our agency will also be more careful and make greater efforts to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. We hope that our artist’s intentions will no longer be misrepresented or consumed with a particular agenda, and we will do our utmost to protect Karina and all of our artists. Thank you," concluded the statement.

About aespa

aespa, comprising Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning, debuted in 2020 with the single Black Mamba. Their third single, Next Level, was released in May 2021. The same year, aespa released their first extended play (EP), Savage. In 2022, aespa released their second EP Girls. Their third EP, My World, released in 2023. The group released their first studio album, Armageddon, in 2024.