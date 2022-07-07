Akasa recalls being only girl in Mika Singh's band of 10 men in teenage years: 'I grew up quite early'

Aastha Gill and Akasa recently released their new song Shringaar, which marks their second collaboration. The song, composed and written by Vayu, also features a rap verse from Raftaar, while the music video has been directed and choreographed by Punit J Pathak. In addition, Shringaar marks the comeback of Milind Soman to music videos since his iconic appearance in Alisha Chinai's Made In India music video in 1995. Also Read| Sona Mohapatra says Vishal Dadlani told her to sing at ‘women festivals’

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Aastha and Akasa discussed their new song, their experience of collaborating again with Vayu and Raftaar, and their fangirl moments with Milind Soman. Akasa also recalled how being the only girl in Mika Singh's band of 10 male members shaped her as an artiste.

Asked about how Milind came onboard for the song, Akasa said, "When we were talking about the song, Milind Soman was the first person that came to my, Aastha's, Sony Music, and Puneet's mind. All of us were like if this happens, nothing could be better than that. And we were not told it worked out." Aastha added, "We found out two days before the shoot, and we were like (surprised reaction)."

Ever since the music video was released, fans could not stop talking about Milind's look which included a nosering and kohl-rimmed eyes. When Aastha and Akasa were asked if they also had a crush on Milind Soman, who has a massive female fan following, the singers were quick to admit that it was true. Aastha revealed that Akasa is also a 'hardcore fan' of Milind.

Akasa said about her admiration for Milind, "When Rules (2003 rom-com) came out, I was at that age, where I had a crush on my best friend, and I was a nerdy girl. He was like someone cooler. So seeing that movie I was like if such a hot person can like a nerdy girl then this could happen in my life too. I actually was obsessed with him during Rules."

As Aastha reminded Akasa that Milind is now taken, as he got married to Ankita Konwar in 2018, Akasa added, "I am actually obsessed with them as a couple also." She explained, "Now I am manifesting that I get a love story like that. I am very happy I got to work with him, cause Made In India was my mood board song. Hotness aside, fangirling aside, it is such a huge deal that we got him back."

A day before Shringaar was released, Akasa took to her Twitter account to share with her fans that they will see a new version of her in this music video. She tweeted, "Goofy Kasa ko shoot par lekar hi nahi gayi (I did not even take the goofy Akasa to the shoot). And for the first time accepted..no.. owned my body." The singer, known for her songs Kheech Meri Photo, Aithey Aa, Thug Ranjha, and Shola among others, told us that the avatar she displayed in the music video was a huge deal for her as she had always been insecure about her body.

She said, "It was true. I have always had a lot of like...my team would know...that I won't wear shorts. If I wear shorts I need sheer stockings. And nothing out of like 'oh my god lajja (shame)' and anything, I have just not been comfortable. I have been very conscious about my body. 'Oh I don't want so much cleavage, I don't want to show my arms-- that (concern) is still there, but that's a different reason. I feel like, I don't know if it was this video or something, there were a lot of like stupid barriers in my head."

She continued, "This is the first time, it's very small, but for me and for people who know me, it's a huge deal. So the parts in the video where my bare legs are visible, I haven't worn stockings. It was Aastha and the choreographer, 'arey they look fine, your legs look fine.' I wore them initially but then they removed them. The video doesn't capture my goofiness. I had tried to be cute in one or two places, but that came for 5 milliseconds and went away."

Aastha added to this, "Whenever we are in the same frame, you will see the goofiness. When we are not together, you won't see it." She also recalled the steamy scene toward the end of the song, which featured her and Akasa together with Milind, required a lot of takes because of their goofiness. She said, "Akasa and I are very goofy, and we were supposed to be sexy, not goofy. So Punit was like 'girls, sexy.'"

The singer recalled that to add to the awkwardness, there was Raftaar, whom she refers to as her brother. She said, "On top of it, there was Raftaar bhai. And he was making fun of me because he has never seen me like that. He is like 'tune mere bhai ko kya bana diya hai (What have you turned my brother into).'" Akasa added, "His awkwardness was like...I was only noticing him looking at Aastha like 'kya hai ye (What is this).' It was too cute."

Aastha, who also started calling Badshah her brother after they worked together on several songs including hits like DJ Waley Babu, Buzz, and Paani Paani, had previously said that she regrets making everyone in the industry her brother. However, she has stopped doing that now. She said, "After bro-zoning the two hottest artists of India, I have stopped bro-zoning everyone in my life because 'arey kunwari hi mar jaaungi (I will die single)'. After Raftaar bhai and Badshah bhai, maine kisi ko apna bhai nahi banaya (After Raftaar bhai and Badshah bhai, I have not made anyone my brother)." Read More| Grammy award-winning music producer Jerry Wonda says, ‘The influence of Indian music is on the rise’

This marks Aastha and Akasa's second collaboration with Vayu since their 2019 hit Naagin. They have also collaborated with him separately on other projects. Asked what draws them to work together, again and again, Aastha said, 'good music, good vibe, good bonding,' while Akasa added 'audience.' Akasa further explained, "Also I have realised over time that yes all three of us have a good bond, but also our voices do go together. I am not saying that they won't go well with other singers, but there are so many factors. I did try imagining Aastha with another artist or me with another artist in all the aspects-- of looking good together, chemistry together, doing what we were doing, dancing together, singing together, promoting together. I don't think that every pairing can work, otherwise obviously we would have a second duo happening around here."

She added, "We started this and we thought there are going to be a lot of others, but actually there hasn't been another. There are so many things, I think our natures are similar, so that sort of works. And we both know we are so different in what we bring to the table. We both are very comfortable in each aspect. Everything that could go wrong with two women artiste, isn't here."

Akasa's first song as a playback singer came out when she was 20. She sang Full Jhol, a duet with Mika Singh, in the 2013 film Jackpot. This was after she had already worked with the singer as the only girl in his band of 10 male members. Recalling those days, Akasa said, "All of them were above 30, and I was 17. Mika Singh used to say back then, that 'sheron ke beech mein (she's in the middle of lions)...' And I think my voice became so strong because there used to be like 5 male Sardaar singers, and then I used to be like, my voice isn't even audible. So I kept getting louder and louder so that I could be heard. That's how I became a heavier voice."

Akasa said that those days in the band have shaped her as an artiste in every possible way. She explained, "There are a lot of things I am grateful for, to Mika Ji. Because at a very young age, I got a lot of experience. So many big shows-- my contemporaries got to perform there four or five years after me. I learnt a lot of behind-the-scenes logistics, I even know how to manage a band. I learnt how to be alive on three hours of sleep for one month. When my friends were partying and everything at like 17 and 18, I was doing this. It has shaped me in every way possible and I am very very grateful. There are a lot of regrets also, I wish I had done things differently, but I am very grateful. Today in a room of people who are 10 years older than me, I am as mature as them. Because I grew up quite early, which might not be a great thing always, but yeah."

Akasa has released two more music videos this year -- Kamle with Karan Kundrra, and Saamna with Pratik Sehajpal. On the other hand, Aastha Gill has another song coming out in just a few days. The song, titled Balma, has been sung by her and Bali, who has also written the lyrics.