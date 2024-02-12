Amid Super Bowl brouhaha, Taylor Swift goes past Arijit Singh to become second-most followed Spotify artist

With the Super Bowl fever in the air, Taylor Swift's name has become synonymous with all the American football craze. This sturdy impact has undoubtedly reflected in her growing fanbase that has now extended its branches to football fans too as many Kansas City Chiefs enthusiasts were spotted in red jerseys across her Eras Tour concert stops. Taylor Swift and Arijit Singh have been going toe to toe in their race to the top on the 'Most Followed Artist on Spotify' chart.(Instagram)

The musical race to the top is just as zealous as it is hilariously topsy-turvy sometimes. Just months ago, the phenomenal Indian artist Arijit Singh surpassed Swift's sensational charts on Spotify to become the third most-followed artist on the music streaming platform. The trends and the season have flown by to make room for the ‘Anti-Hero’. Taylor has once again overtaken Singh to claim the high-ranking spot of the second most-followed Spotify artist.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Taylor Swift Spotify race

According to ChartMasters, the music statistics chart that is updated daily and automatically follows the music race on Spotify, Ed Sheeran is still the king of Spotify followers. Maintaining his number 1 spot, Sheeran is now followed by one of his dearest friends in the industry - Taylor Swift.

Also read: Arnold Schwarzenegger praises Taylor for bringing different audience to NFL

As of February 11, Swift has 101,081,218 followers on Spotify. She's left behind the Chaleya singer who has 100,883,025 Spotify followers. Sheeran, on the other hand, stays firm at the top of the Most Followed Artists on Spotify chart with 113,404,496 followers.

Right behind them, Ariana Grande trails on the fourth spot, followed by Billie Eilish, Drake and Eminem.

Taylor and Arijit have been going toe to toe with each other for quite some time. They both follow a similar pattern of pushing out huge volumes of releases and keeping their fans happy. On that note, a new Taylor Swift album is on the horizon. The Tortured Poets Department will release on April 19, 2024, and it's set to be her eleventh studio album.

Swift now holds the record of the most Album of the Year award wins at the Grammys. She recently clinched the award for her album Midnights, which also helped her secure the Best Pop Vocal Album award .