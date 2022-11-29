Home / Entertainment / Music / Amit Trivedi: Creating music is easy but dealing with human beings is difficult

Amit Trivedi: Creating music is easy but dealing with human beings is difficult

music
Published on Nov 29, 2022 02:07 PM IST

Amit Trivedi talked about his first solo album, Jadu Salona with Hindustan Times.

Amit Trivedi on his latest album, Jadu Salona.
Amit Trivedi on his latest album, Jadu Salona.
BySneha Biswas

National award recipient, Amit Trivedi recently dropped his first solo album Jadu Salona. In an exclusive conversation, Amit revealed to Hindustan Times how he first came up with one song which eventually transformed into a whole album which consists of different shades of love, namely--Jadu Salona, Nirmohi, Shehnaiyan, Rahiyo Na, Jaan Leke Gayi and Dil Na Tod.

“I first composed the song-Jadu Salona. I had already composed the first song. I thought ‘let's build an album around this thought of Jadu Salona. The idea was based on the beautiful magic of love-theme of my composition,” he said. Jadu Salona was released on November 21 by Amit Trivedi’s independent music label AT Azaad, distributed by Believe.

But how did the singer come up with the unique word with such an intense meaning? He credited lyricist Shellee and pointed out, “We were jamming in the car and driving somewhere. I told Shellee what I wanted to convey in my next song. Immediately he threw the word ‘Jadu Salona’ at me and that was it. It was initially a song and now it’s an entire album.”

Amit believes music streaming platforms have helped to boost independent music all across the globe. Based on his great experience with Spatial Audio which enables dynamic head-tracking sound range, he shared, “These platforms have a kickass algorithm. It’s a new world. We were listening to cassettes and CDs, and now you are only a click away from listening to any music. You get recommendations and explore new artists. Even my old film songs which I thought got buried somewhere, showed up out of nowhere. People are making reels out of it now.”

Amit is among the ones who keep dabbling between independent music and film music. When asked to pick his preference between the two, he replied, “Both are my choices. They are beautiful. I enjoy doing both, genuinely. Nothing is easy. Whether film or non-film or music or anything, everything has ups and downs. Creating music in any format is easy but dealing with human beings is difficult and complicated.”

In his career in Bollywood, Amit had films which became sleeper hits while some underperformed. Is anything he has picked up with time? “Honestly, I am blank right now. What lesson can you learn when you are doing your hard work, putting your effort, and working with determination but things don’t work out? Do you learn to not put your best next time? This is subjective, there’s no answer. Because, in both cases, hard work is involved at the same level. Now the difference is one can be successful, other might not. There’s only one lesson I think-keep doing, keep going and keep working.”

Amit next work will b Babil Khan, Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee’s upcoming Netflix film, Qala.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sneha Biswas

    Sneha Biswas is an entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times. She writes about Bollywood, K-Drama, K-Pop, OTT shows, exclusive interviews and everything else about your favourite celebrities.

Topics
amit trivedi music bollywood + 1 more
amit trivedi music bollywood

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out