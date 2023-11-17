close_game
News / Entertainment / Music / André 3000 says 'it feels inauthentic for me to rap because…'

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Nov 17, 2023 09:54 PM IST

André 3000's fans want to know when the singer will release rap music.

Fans of American singer André 3000 had been missing his raps but the star surprised them with his first solo album and shared that it has ‘no verses’. But his undeterred fans want to know when the singer will release rap music.

American singer André 3000(X(formerly Twitter))

In a cover story for GQ’s Man of the Year series, André 3000 has highlighted that at his current age, he doesn't have any thing to rap about. He shared that age plays a role in dictating what a singer raps about.

“It actually feels … sometimes it feels inauthentic for me to rap because I don’t have anything to talk about in that way. I’m 48 years old,” said the singer.

“And not to say that age is a thing that dictates what you rap about, but in a way it does,” he added.

“And things that happen in my life, like, what are you talking about? ‘I got to go get a colonoscopy. What are you rapping about? ‘My eyesight is going bad.’ You can find cool ways to say it, but….,” he joked.

André 3000 revealed that he has tried to release rap music but he has been unable to do it bring it to fruition.

“I’ve worked with some of the newest, freshest, youngest, and old-school producers. I get beats all the time. I try to write all the time,” he shared.

“Even now people think, Oh, man, he’s just sitting on raps, or he’s just holding these raps hostage. I ain’t got no raps like that,” added the singer.

André 3000's first solo album

His first solo album has been titled New Blue Sun and has no vocals. It is his new album for the first time in 17 years. Notably, the title of the opening track of the album is "I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A "Rap" Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time". The album is releasing on November 17, 2023.

In the album, André 3000 has played a flute. Talking about it, he said "I'm expecting anything just like y'all. I didn't know I'd be playing a flute."

