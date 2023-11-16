close_game
News / Entertainment / Music / Travis Kelce apologises to Taylor Swift's father, the reason is…

Travis Kelce apologises to Taylor Swift's father, the reason is…

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Nov 16, 2023 12:58 AM IST

In the latest interaction with his brother Jason Kelce on Wednesday during the “New Heights” podcast, Travis apologised to Swift's father Scott.

NFL star Travis Kelce attended singer Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Argentina recently. During the concert, Swift had changed the lyrics of her song from “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me" in a reference to Travis who plays for Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift(X(formerly Twitter)/@ViralThingz)
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift(X(formerly Twitter)/@ViralThingz)

At the exact moment when Swift had sang the altered lyrics, Travis was cheering for her in the company of Swift's father Scott Swift. During the moment, Scott was seen raising his hand to high-five Travis in celebration. But the NFL star was too excited by Swift's gesture to respond to the high-five and Scott was left hanging. A video of that moment went viral on social media.

In the latest interaction with his brother Jason Kelce on Wednesday during the “New Heights” podcast, Travis apologised to Swift's father Scott.

"You were so shocked you left Scott [Swift] hanging. Scott's over here looking for a high-five," Jason joked referencing the viral video.

"Yeah, Mr. Swift, I apologise, big guy. Aw man, I missed that. I never miss a high-five, too. Big high-five guy! It's the most electric thing you can do at an event… So sorry," said Travis.

During the podcast, Travis also shared how he felt when the lyrics change happened. He said “Well, I might have had a little bit of a clue. But definitely, when I heard it come out of her mouth, it still shocked me. I was like, ‘Oh … she really just said that.'”

Will Travis and Swift get engaged ?

Fans have started speculating if and when Travis and Swift may get engaged. Amid all the excitement, Hollywood actress Hilarie Burton has predicted that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may get engaged by the month of May, next year.

“They are gonna have the most flannel lined, pie and red ribbon kinda Christmas. And then these babies are gonna be engaged by May,” posted Burton on X(formerly Twitter).

