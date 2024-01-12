Ex AOA singer Yuna confirms marriage to composer Kang Jung Hoon, reveals their wedding plans

After reports about AOA's former member Yuna tying the knot with composer Kang Jung Hoon went viral, the singer confirmed the development. She posted a couple of photos from their pre-bridal photoshoot and revealed that she and Jung Hoon are getting married next month in a private ceremony. Only close friends and family will be attending. Also read: Agency apologises as NCT's Haechan is caught smoking indoors, singer to face penalty AOA's former member Yuna to marry Friday of GALACTIKA.

AOA's Yuna announces wedding

She wrote on Instagram, “Hello, this is Yuna. First, to everyone who already saw the news [elsewhere], I wanted to convey the news with sincerity, so I wound up being a bit late. I have found someone with whom I’d like to spend the rest of my life.”

“This approaching February, we plan to hold a wedding with just our close friends and family. He is a warm person who has always influenced me positively from by my side, and even during moments when I struggled and fell down, he always made it possible for me to get back up by unchangingly filling the empty spaces [within me]. Thank you for cheering me on with all of your heart during all my moments after my debut. Because I know how great the love is that you have given me, I will always remain in the same place as a Yuna who knows how to share that love and be generous. Please look warmly upon us and give us lots of blessings for our future. I hope that all of your days will also be filled with only happy things,” she signed off.

AOA

AOA debuted in 2012 with an original lineup of eight singers--Choa, Jimin, Yuna, Youkyung, Hyejeong, Mina, Seolhyun and Dohwa. After Yuna left the group and the agency, she went on to become a pilates instructor and also continued her contributions to the music scene as a composer and lyricist under the name E.NA.

Who is Kang Jung Hoon, Yuna's husband?

The groom-to-be, on the other hand, Kang Jung Hoon is popularly known as Friday of the music production duo GALACTIKA and wrote tracks like Dalla Dalla for ITZY, Ma Boy for SISTAR19 and T-ara’s So Crazy, among many more.

