ITZY unveils explosive music video for latest single Untouchable from Born to Be album | Watch

K-pop girl group ITZY, comprising five members Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna, has made an explosive comeback. On Monday, January 8, the all-female band unveiled a powerful new music video for Untouchable. Their latest track is the lead single of their second studio album, Born to Be, which follows their 2023 Kill My Doubt EP. It is their first Korean-language full-length album since their 2021 release, Crazy in Love. ITZY releases brand-new album, Born to Be

ITZY returns with Untouchable from Born to Be

The K-pop sensation announced their brand-new music video on X, formerly Twitter, along with the link to their label, JYP Entertainment's official YouTube channel. The music video for Untouchable features powerful choreography, with the five-member girl group showcasing their dancing skills. The upbeat song begins with a countdown, “1, 2, 3, let's go.”

Prior to the official release of their album Born to Be, ITZY dropped several tracks from the album. Other music videos released by ITZY from their latest album include tracks like- Mr. Vampire and Born To Be. The album consists of 10 tracks in total including the title track.

Fans in awe over ITZY's new music video

Within just four hours of its release, the music video for Untouchable has amassed over 700K views and over 18K comments. Shortly after the release, fans flooded the comment section, expressing their admiration for the girls' powerful performance.

One fan wrote, “This is so good, I thought after their pre releases there would be no better song for the main title but fortunately I was wrong. Girls are amazing, particularly Chaeryeong's vocals and high tones.” Another said, “Thank you so much for working hard and preparing this whole album for us, itzy. midzy will always be proud.”

One more fan said, “ITZY SLAYS ONCE AGAIN Also, LIA deserves to take time for herself, and MIDZY gives full support to all the members, because they all worked and work so hard to do what they do!!! This song was SO GOOD OMGOMGOMG It also kind of gave me the same vibes as Everglow does, like dun dun and stuff idk lol.”