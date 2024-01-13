AR Rahman records fan who performs Maa Tujhe Salaam for him on street, internet reacts ‘what a performance’

Music maestro AR Rahman recently came across a fan abroad who called him her idol and asked him if she could sing a song for him. The fan went on to sing his popular patriotic number, Maa Tujhe Salaam, while also playing the guitar on the street. AR Rahman patiently watched her performance and recorded it on his cell phone from the window of his car. He also shared the video on his Instagram Stories. Also read: AR Rahman recalls overcoming suicidal thoughts at young age; reveals 'beautiful advice' his mother gave him AR Rahman watches fan's performance.

Internet loves AR Rahman's fan's performance

A paparazzo shared the video on his Instagram page, inviting music lovers to react to the beautiful performance. An Instagram user wrote, “She sang so nicely...India sab ki jaan hai (India is everyone's life).” Another commented, “The way he looks at the instrument.” One more wrote, “What an amazing performance.” “Lovely, what a voice,” said an Instagram user for the fan. Many also called it a “sweet” gesture.

Three weeks back, AR Rahman visited the Nagore Dargah in Nagapattinam to attend the Kanduri festival. His fans were in awe as he arrived in an auto-rickshaw to participate in the festival.

Earlier, he attended the UAE's 52nd National Day celebrations in Abu Dhabi and unveiled a 'song of hope'. He and a 52-member all-female Firdaus Orchestra paid a special tribute to UAE's founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, at a hospital in Abu Dhabi. Speaking at the event, Rahman said, "The idea is to create a song of hope. This is a song to honour everyone who is selflessly working. The world needs hope today. I hope the song brings peace, understanding, and joy. My prayers to all the people who need to get healed in this hospital."

AR Rahman's new projects

AR Rahman continues to create good music for films. He is on board as a music composer for Aishwarya Rajinikanth's upcoming film, Lal Salaam. His latest song, Suro Suro, featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh, from the Tamil film Ayalaan was released last week. Rahman will also be giving music for Ram Charan's next, tentatively titled RC16. He has also given music for Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's film, Chamkila.

