close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / AR Rahman recalls overcoming suicidal thoughts at young age; reveals 'beautiful advice' his mother gave him

AR Rahman recalls overcoming suicidal thoughts at young age; reveals 'beautiful advice' his mother gave him

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 11, 2024 08:11 AM IST

AR Rahman recently spoke with students of the Oxford Union debating society and opened up about his mental health struggles.

AR Rahman recently opened up about spirituality and mental health while speaking with the students of the Oxford Union debating society. He revealed he once dealt with suicidal thoughts at a young age, and it was his mother Kareema Begum's words that helped him. He also shared what keeps him going today. Also read: Ram Charan wishes AR Rahman happy birthday, welcomes him onboard Buchi Babu Sana’s RC 16

AR Rahman talked about having suicidal thoughts..(HT_PRINT)
AR Rahman talked about having suicidal thoughts..(HT_PRINT)

AR Rahman on suicidal thoughts

He said, as per a report on India Today, "When I had suicidal thoughts when I was young, my mother used to say, ‘When you live for others, you won’t get these thoughts’. That’s one of the most beautiful advice I got from my mother."

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

He further talked about why it is important to live for others, something he learned from his mother during the tough times. AR Rahman shared a close bond with his mother, who died in 2020.

AR Rahman on his philosophy

“When you live for others, and you’re not selfish, there’s a meaning to your life. I took it very seriously, whether you’re composing for somebody, writing for something, buying food for a person who can’t afford it, or you just smile at someone, these are the things that keep us going.Also, we have a limited knowledge about our future. There could be something extraordinary waiting for you. If you have all these things, and hope, that’s what keeps me going. Sometimes, I feel like I’ve done it all, that I’m in a repetitive cycle, and then you realise there’s a bigger role for you,” the Oscar-winning music composer explained.

‘We all have dark times’

AR Rahman was asked why he doesn't talk about spirituality more. He said, “We all have dark times. One thing is definite; it’s a small little travel in this world. We were born, and we’re going to go. It’s not a permanent place for us. Where we’re going to go, we don’t know. (It depends) on each person’s own imagination and beliefs.”

AR Rahman's last music composition was for Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur's film Pippa. Some of his upcoming film projects include Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan, Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam, Ajay Devgan's Maidaan, Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila, Aanand L. Rai's next, Dhanush's D50, Prithviraj Sukumaran's The Goat Life, Mani Ratnam's Thug Life and more.

SUICIDE HELPLINE INFO:

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out