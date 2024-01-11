AR Rahman recalls overcoming suicidal thoughts at young age; reveals 'beautiful advice' his mother gave him

AR Rahman recently opened up about spirituality and mental health while speaking with the students of the Oxford Union debating society. He revealed he once dealt with suicidal thoughts at a young age, and it was his mother Kareema Begum's words that helped him. He also shared what keeps him going today. Also read: Ram Charan wishes AR Rahman happy birthday, welcomes him onboard Buchi Babu Sana’s RC 16 AR Rahman talked about having suicidal thoughts..(HT_PRINT)

AR Rahman on suicidal thoughts

He said, as per a report on India Today, "When I had suicidal thoughts when I was young, my mother used to say, ‘When you live for others, you won’t get these thoughts’. That’s one of the most beautiful advice I got from my mother."

He further talked about why it is important to live for others, something he learned from his mother during the tough times. AR Rahman shared a close bond with his mother, who died in 2020.

AR Rahman on his philosophy

“When you live for others, and you’re not selfish, there’s a meaning to your life. I took it very seriously, whether you’re composing for somebody, writing for something, buying food for a person who can’t afford it, or you just smile at someone, these are the things that keep us going.Also, we have a limited knowledge about our future. There could be something extraordinary waiting for you. If you have all these things, and hope, that’s what keeps me going. Sometimes, I feel like I’ve done it all, that I’m in a repetitive cycle, and then you realise there’s a bigger role for you,” the Oscar-winning music composer explained.

‘We all have dark times’

AR Rahman was asked why he doesn't talk about spirituality more. He said, “We all have dark times. One thing is definite; it’s a small little travel in this world. We were born, and we’re going to go. It’s not a permanent place for us. Where we’re going to go, we don’t know. (It depends) on each person’s own imagination and beliefs.”

AR Rahman's last music composition was for Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur's film Pippa. Some of his upcoming film projects include Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan, Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam, Ajay Devgan's Maidaan, Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila, Aanand L. Rai's next, Dhanush's D50, Prithviraj Sukumaran's The Goat Life, Mani Ratnam's Thug Life and more.

SUICIDE HELPLINE INFO:



If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

