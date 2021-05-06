IND USA
Arijit Singh's mother is reportedly unwell.
Arijit Singh's mother hospitalised, Swastika Mukerjee asks fans to donate blood

Singer Arijit Singh's mother has been hospitalised in Kolkata. Actors Swastika Mukherjee and Srijit Mukherjee have asked fans for help.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 12:25 PM IST

Singer Arijit Singh's mother is unwell and has been hospitalised in Kolkata. The reason for her hospitalisation is not known.

While the singer himself has not posted an SOS online, Bengali actor Swastika Mukherjee and filmmaker Srijit Mukherjee have made the appeals on their social media handles.

Sharing a message for her fans, Swastika wrote, "Need A- blood for singer Arijit Singh’s mother, admitted in Amri Dhakuria. Need it today. Pls contact @swatihihihi with verified MALE DONORS (sic)." Srijit also shared a similar message on his Twitter page. “#Copied. Need A– donor for singer Arijit Singh’s mother in Dhakuria Amri tomorrow. Interested blood donors can contact Nitasha,” he wrote.

Multiple celebrities have been posting calls for help for their loved ones who are unable to find necessary resources amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, Bhumi Pednekar had asked Twitter to help her arrange a hospital bed for her aunt.

Arijit Singh shot to fame with hits such as Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, and Dil Sambhal Ja Zara. He has won multiple awards for his singing talent and most recently, also composed the music for the Netflix film, Pagglait.

He talked about turning composer for the first time, saying, "It’s very interesting, how it happened. I really liked one film called Haraamkhor (2015), and spoke to Guneet (Monga, producer), requesting her that if she has good scripts like this, she must tell me, I would try to do it. That was my intention, and then she came up with this script. I read and loved it, and then I started making pieces.”

