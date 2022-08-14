Arjun Kanungo, Carla Dennis cry on seeing each other in fresh, beautiful pics from wedding. See here

Singer Arjun Kanungo and his wife, model Carla Dennis have shared fresh photos from their recent wedding. In the photos, both are seen with tears in their eyes, getting emotional on seeing each other for the first time on their wedding day. (Also read: Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis are now married)

Carla captioned her latest batch of photo ‘forever’. In the photos, they were seen exchanging kisses throughout the ceremony. She was dressed in a red lehenga by Sabyasachi while he wore a white traditional outfit. Singer Astha Gill commented on her post and wrote, "So cute. Congratulations you two."

Carla also added another post from her reception party. “Party time! Our last function of the wedding celebration and we went hard! A big thank you to all our guests for bringing so much love and positivity. We will never forget,” she wrote. The video showed wedding guests, including Bobby Deol, dancing the night away.

Earlier, taking to Instagram, the singer shared his beautiful wedding pictures, which he captioned, "In the presence of our families and our closest friends, Carla and I got married yesterday. My words cannot express how much love we received and how special the day was for us. This part of our journey is just beginning and we feel lucky to share it with the people in our lives. We ask for your blessing, as we begin this new chapter - Arjun and Carla Kanungo."

A few days ago, Arjun Kanungo took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo with Carla Dennis and announced that they are getting married "in less than a week". In the caption, he wrote, "Marrying my best friend in less than a week @carlaruthdennis are you readyyyyy".

Carla replied, "I'm ready !!!!" The couple dated for over seven years. Gauahar Khan wrote, "Congratulations guys," while Pragya Jaiswal, Sooraj Pancholi and Sonal Chauhan dropped heart emoticons.

Arjun Kanungo has produced a number of popular songs over the years, including Baaki Baatein Peene Baad, Gallan Tipsiyaan, Khoon Choos Le (Go Goa Gone), Aaya Na Tu, La La La, and many others.

