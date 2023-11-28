Babymonster's BATTER UP sets new YouTube record for K-Pop debut MV, dominates global iTunes

BABYMONSTER's debut MV BATTER UP is finally here! YG Entertainment's youngest all-girl group has made a global impact, breaking multiple records. The group, consisting of members Chiquita, Ruka, Haram, Rora, Pharita, Asa, and Aheyon (temporarily inactive), has not only made a powerful debut but is leading several musical charts just hours after the release. BATTER UP has climbed the iTunes and YouTube charts setting two big new records. Read on to know more. BABYMONSTER(YG Instagram)

Also read: New K-pop group Babymonster makes 'insane' debut with BATTER UP music video | Watch

BABYMONSTER's debut MV BATTER UP surges to number 1 in 20 Countries

Released on November 27, the debut single of YG Entertainment’s 5th generation girl group has landed on the number position of global iTunes in 20 countries.

This includes the Philippines, Peru, Malaysia, Chile, Argentina, Cambodia, Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Singapore, and counting.

BATTER UP breaks record on global YouTube

With 'BATTER UP,' BABYMONSTER had an incredible first release, garnering 22.590 million views on the first day. With 25,782,727 views so far on YouTube (at the time of writing), the song is still at number one globally. With 21.44 million views and climbing, the track has surpassed aespa's Black Mamba record of 21.42 million views in the first 24 hours to become the most-viewed debut MV by a Korean Group on YouTube.

More about YG’s BABYMONSTER

Following in the footsteps of K-pop superstar BLACKPINK, YG Entertainment's second girl group, BABYMONSTER, is made up of seven members. The group welcomes diversity, with members from Thailand (Chiquita and Pharita), Japan (Ruk and Asa), Korea (Haram, Ahyeon, and Rora), and Thailand (Asa). Ahyeon despite being one of the fan favorites during her time on the survival show, stayed out from the debut due to medical reasons. However, the K-pop idol was spotted arriving at YG’s headquarters on the debut day, sparking rumors about her potential comeback and departure from the group.