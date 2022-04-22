Bappi Lahiri’s grandson Rego B vows to take the late legendary singer's musical legacy forward

Bappi Lahiri’s grandson and singer Rego B is still having a tough time coming to terms to the reality of his passing, and he is channelling his grief into his music to fulfil his dream of keeping his grandfather’s legacy alive.

“The passing away of my daddu suddenly impacted me a lot. In fact, I am still in shock. I can’t believe that he is gone. In fact, even thinking about it makes me speechless even today,” says Rego B while talking about the Disco King of India, who passed away in February this year.

The 12-year-old, whose real name is Swastik Bansal, adds, “I had a very special bond with my daddu. We were more like friends. We are anyway a close knit family, so it was a cherishable bond. He was my first critic. Whenever I used to create something, I used to go to him and he was the first one to correct me… Ke yeh acha nahi lag raha, aur feel laao”.

Now, as he continues to be on this musical journey of his own, Rego B misses his grandfather at every tune.

“My dream is to be like him. His legacy is so rich. It inspires me, and is driving my dream to be in the highest category of music just like him. When people look at me and say ‘arrey chotha Bappi da aa gaya’, that is the moment when I will feel I have fulfilled my dream,” says the singer, who is credited for songs such as Bachcha Party and Kal Chutti Hai.

But he is not taking this responsibility with any pressure. “I know it is a huge legacy to live up to. But I don’t have any pressure as such. Because I know I want to work hard. This is just the beginning for me. There is so much more for me to do to be like my daddu,” shares the young singer, who was introduced to the world of “the ragas and dhuns” by Bappi Lahiri when he was two-year-old, and has been exploring it since then.