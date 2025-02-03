Beyoncé’s shocked reaction over Grammys win becomes instant meme: ‘Girl, that’s you, get up’

The 67th Grammy Awards were full of surprises, but nothing topped Beyoncé’s historic win for Cowboy Carter in the Best Country Album category. As the first Black woman to ever take home the award, the moment was groundbreaking but it was her stunned, almost robotic reaction that sent the internet into a frenzy. Beyonce looked visibly shocked after she was announced as the winner in Best Country music album category

Beyoncé’s viral reaction steals the show

Beyoncé’s historic win comes months after being snubbed by the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards in September 2024. As her name was called, the 43-year-old singer froze in shock, momentarily adopting a robot-like stance before embracing her daughter Blue Ivy, 13, and husband Jay-Z, 55.

Also read: Coldplay's Chris Martin’s emotional performance for Liam Payne at 2025 Grammys leaves One Directioners in tears

Social media quickly exploded with memes, with fans joking about her visible shock while daughter Blue Ivy calmly urged her to accept the award.“She was gagged!!!” a user quipped. Another joked, “Blue was the only one not shocked. She was like, ‘girl, that’s you, get up!’”

“Beyoncé is a living reaction video at this point," one more chimed in. “New Beyoncé reaction GIF just dropped.” One viral tweet captured the moment perfectly: “Beyoncé wins Best Country Album AND Best Reaction of the Grammys.”

Beyoncé’s emotional acceptance speech

Still in disbelief, Beyoncé took the stage and delivered an emotional speech, saying: "Oh, my god. Wow. I really was not expecting this. I want to thank God. That I am able to still do what I love after so many years.”

She also acknowledged the country music community, thanking them for embracing her album:

“I’d like to thank all of the incredible country artists that accepted this album. We worked so hard on it. Sometimes, genre is a cold word to keep us in our place as artists. I just want to encourage people to do what they're passionate about and to stay persistent.”

She continued, “I think sometimes, genre is a cold word to keep us in our place as artists, and I just want to encourage people to do what they're passionate about. And to stay persistent. Wow.”

Other major wins of the night

Also read: Interviewers apologise after cutting off Babyface for Chappell Roan at Grammys red carpet

Sabrina Carpenter beats Taylor Swift for Best Pop vocal album

Sabrina Carpenter had her own shocking win, taking home Best Pop Vocal Album for Short ‘N Sweet, defeating major contenders like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande.

The 25-year-old, who previously opened for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour, was visibly emotional, saying: “This is my first Grammy. I’m going to cry. I really wasn’t expecting this.”

Chappell Roan wins Best New Artist, calls for industry reform

Chappell Roan took home the Best New Artist award and used her moment to advocate for artist rights. She called on record labels to provide fair wages and healthcare, saying:

“Record labels need to treat artists as valuable employees—with a livable wage and health insurance. Labels, we got you, but do you got us?”