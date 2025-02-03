Coldplay's Chris Martin’s emotional performance for Liam Payne at 2025 Grammys leaves One Directioners in tears

The 2025 Grammy Awards paid a heartfelt tribute to Liam Payne, the former One Direction star who tragically passed away in October at the age of 31. His memory was honored during the ceremony's "In Memoriam" segment, a moment that resonated deeply with fans worldwide. Chris Martin performs during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 2, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

Grammys honours Liam Payne with Chris Martin's performance

The tribute began with a montage of clips showcasing Payne's journey with One Direction, from their early performances to their global superstardom. His voice echoed through the arena as he reflected on the band's incredible success, saying, "We never expected any of this to happen... If you actually sit and think about it, we've done some amazing things."

As the visuals played, Coldplay's Chris Martin took to the stage, softly beginning “All My Love.” Fans couldn’t help but express their feelings on social media, with many saying things like, “Liam Payne’s tribute at the Grammys will stick with me forever."

While his former bandmates including Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik weren’t at the ceremony, they paid their respects in their own way at Liam’s funeral in the U.K. in November.

“Not the tribute starting with LiamPayne and videos from his 1D days #GRAMMYs,” a user wrote on social media. “i love u sm liam, we miss and love u sm i love that they did that, sweet little memories, a little boy with big dreams, but so many broken hearts around the world, i might have been sobbing but i needed this, the world did too,” another penned.

The 2025 Grammys also took a moment to honor other legends like Quincy B. Jones, with moving performances by Cynthia Erivo and Janelle Monáe.

Trevor Noah pays tribute to plane crash victims

Grammy host Trevor Noah took a moment to pay tribute to the victims of the devastating plane crashes that claimed dozens of lives the previous week in Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia.

"Tonight, as we reflect on the devastation that has hit L.A. this month, we also want to send our thoughts to all those impacted by the tragedies that occurred recently in Washington and Philadelphia just this past week," Noah said before announcing the Memoriam segment.