BLACKPINK's Jennie sends fans into frenzy after pre-birthday celebrations in LA

South Korean singer and rapper Jennie Kim appears to be enjoying her pre-birthday celebrations in Los Angeles. Earlier this month, the BLACKPINK star unintentionally revealed on her Instagram story that she was at a recording studio. Despite the picture being deleted shortly after it was uploaded, Jennie's eagle-eyed fans noticed that the picture was taken at Chalice Recording Studio in Los Angeles, California. BLACKPINK Jennie's pre-birthday celebrations in LA go viral on social media

Jennie celebrates in LA ahead of her birthday

Fans shared videos of Jennie's pre-birthday celebrations on social media, wishing her an early happy birthday. From the viral videos, it appears that Jennie is partying at the famous LA club Mama Lion in Koreatown, per Koreaboo. In one of the videos, the BLACKPINK star can be seen dancing to one of her songs.

Jennie's LA outing comes shortly after her exit from her former label, YG Entertainment. Last year in December, the BLACKPINK star announced the launch of her own label OA. The Ice Cream singer made the announcement with a social media post that read, “Hi, this is Jennie. this year was filled with many accomplishments, and I'm so thankful for all the love I've received. I'm also excited about what's to come, as i start my solo journey in 2024 with a company that i have established called oa. Please show lots of love for my new start with oa and of course, BLACKPINK”

Fans send early birthday wishes to Jennie

Shortly after Jennie's videos went viral, fans flocked to social media to wish the K-pop idol an early happy birthday.

An X, formerly Twitter fan account shared a video of Jennie opening up her birthday presents along with the caption, “Today marks the 28th year since our JENNIE was born. Happy birthday, JENNIE KIM! Your presence in this world is a complete joy and something for which we are all grateful. Thank you so much for your dedication as an artist, and most importantly, for being your amazing self. We hope you will always be shining and surrounded by happiness. We love you, JENNIE!”

Fans also expressed their joy over the fact that Jennie is seemingly enjoying more freedom after leaving her former label. A fan wrote, “Here’s to hoping that you get a happy and fulfilling career and the best things in life. Happy birthday Jennie.”