BLACKPINK's Lisa and Taylor Swift pose together at Singapore concert; pics viral

BLACKPINK's Lisa is giving blinks a field day, as she was spotted posing alongside Taylor Swift in a newly released picture. The megastars reunited when the K-pop idol paid a sudden visit to the Cruel Summer singer's Era's tour concert in Singapore on March 2nd. After dancing her heart out to several Reputation tracks and trading friendship bracelets with fans, Lisa met Taylor backstage, and the duo struck a pose together. Fans are definitely on cloud 9. BLACKPINK's Lisa and Taylor Swift pose together at Singapore concert(X)

Taylor Swift and BLACKPINK's Lisa's photo sparks excitement

Earlier during the concert, the Money singer, who was initially in Singapore to support fellow K-pop idol and friend SHINee’s Minho before redirecting herself to the Swift concert, was seen mingling with Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift’s close friends in the VIP spot. Later, Minho also joined the concert and even updated his fandom with a sweet ‘Taylor Noona’ post. The idols were surely having a blast, and fans couldn't get enough of witnessing two superstars in one concert.

Now the picture of the Midnights singer with the LLOUD owner is going viral on social media. A fan wrote, “Picture perfect! Please do a collab and it will be a HUGE for sure!” Others joined in, “Beautiful ladies in one frame both are looking like a wawoooo”, “When mothers meet”, “Mother Mothers”, "2 of the biggest pop stars in the world in 1 pic".

Lisa gets a K-pop surprise

The Lalisa singer dancing to a track from Rep brought back memories of the VMA's when Swift was seen grooving to the title track of BLACKPINK's Born Pink album. As Lisa arrived at the National Stadium in Singapore, where the popstar kicked off the second day of her six-day Southeast Asian tour, Pink Venom started playing, catching fans totally off guard.

Taylor Swift Singapore concert day 2 highlights

One of the main highlights of the day was when the Blank Space singer announced the release of The Tortured Poets Department's latest track, The Black Dog. Additionally, Taylor had something special in store for the audience as she performed a medley of Long Story Short from evermore and The Story of Us from Speak Now - Taylor's Version. The second part of the performance featured a mashup of Clean from 1989 - Taylor's Version and Evermore.