Britney Spears apologises for 'pretending' to be ok: 'I was embarrassed to share what happened to me'

Singer Britney Spears has opened up about her life so far as she penned a long note. Taking to Instagram, she also spoke about her mother and apologised for 'pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years'. Her post comes after her plea in a US court on Wednesday to end her longstanding conservatorship.

Britney Spears shared a picture quote on fairy tales attributed to theoretical physicist Albert Einstein. She captioned her post, "I just want to tell you guys a little secret … I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that’s what we all strive for !!!! That was one of my mother’s best traits … no matter how sh**ty a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok."

"I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week … you obviously really know now it’s not !!!! I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture there Instagram in a fun light !!!!," she added.





"Believe it or not pretending that I’m ok has actually helped … so I decided to post this quote today because by golly if you’re going through hell … I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence … existence … and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked … so I’ve decided to start reading more fairy tales !!!!!," she concluded.

Fans also showed their support by taking to the comments section. A fan wrote, "Thank you for speaking your truth. You deserve to live life on YOUR terms." Another said, "We love you, Britney!!!" A third comment read, "You are a brave legend, more iconic than any fairy tale character could ever be! Go on, Queen!!! We’re behind you all the way!"

Britney had asked a judge to end the court conservatorship that has controlled her life as well as money since 2008. In a statement made via a remote connection, the 39-year-old labelled the conservatorship as "abusive", adding that it did more harm than good to her. In her statement, she also condemned her father Jamie Spears, accusing him of controlling her "100,000 per cent".

The last time Britney was known to have addressed the judge was in May 2019. The conservatorship was put in place as she underwent a mental health crisis in 2008.