BTS agency asks fans to refrain from visiting site for J-Hope's military discharge: 'No special events planned'

BTS agency BigHit Music has shared a new statement just a few days ahead of group member J-Hope's upcoming military discharge. Taking to Weverse on Monday, BigHit Music informed fans and followers that "no special events" have been planned on that day. It "strongly advised" BTS ARMY "to refrain from visiting the site". (Also Read | From BTS' J-Hope to GOT7's Jinyoung, K-pop artists who will get discharged from military service in 2024) BTS' J-Hope started his military training in April last year.

BTS agency on J-Hope's military discharge

The statement read, “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We are excited to bring you the news of J-Hope’s upcoming military discharge. J-Hope is close to completing his active service in the army and will soon be discharged. Discharge day is a day shared by many service members.”

BigHit Music has message for fans

It also read, “No special events are planned on the day of J-Hope’s discharge. To prevent any issues arising from overcrowding, fans are strongly advised to refrain from visiting the site. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts.”

"We are always grateful for your unwavering love and support for j-hope. Our company will continue to put our utmost effort into supporting our artists. Thank you once again for your continued love and support for BTS," concluded the statement.

About J-Hope

After BTS' Jin, J-Hope is the second member of the group who will be discharged from the South Korean military. Last month, J-Hope took to Weverse to mark the 30-day countdown to his military discharge. The BTS member wrote, "One month, exactly 30 days left to go! All that time flew by, but I'm already reminiscing about it, I guess I grew pretty fond of everything here. I've been packing, giving away some of the gear I came to cherish, and my locker's starting to look a bit empty."

J-Hope is scheduled to return on October 17. Following Jin and J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook are set to get discharged in June next year.