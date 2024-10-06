From BTS' J-Hope to GOT7's Jinyoung, K-pop artists who will get discharged from military service in 2024

Several K-pop artists entered the military last year. Now, as their 18 months of service will soon end, they are set to get discharged from the military. The K-pop artists will then again begin their musical journey. (Also Read | Jin plans to ‘kidnap’ fellow BTS member J-Hope after his military discharge. Here's why) BTS' J-Hope and GOT7's Jinyoung are serving in the military.

MONSTA X member Minhyuk was discharged from the military on October 3. He served under the 5th Infantry Division recruit training centre in Yeoncheon County of Gyeonggi Province.

Check out who all will be discharged in 2024:

BTS' J-Hope

After BTS' Jin, J-Hope is the second member of the group who will be discharged from the South Korean military. Last month, J-Hope took to Weverse to mark the 30-day countdown to his military discharge. The BTS member began by writing in Korean, as translated by a fan page on X, "One month, exactly 30 days left to go! All that time flew by, but I'm already reminiscing about it, I guess I grew pretty fond of everything here. I've been packing, giving away some of the gear I came to cherish, and my locker's starting to look a bit empty."

He further wrote, alongside his mirror selfie, "And that's when the feeling really starts to sink in. I look back, and it all comes flooding back, those early days when I was nervous and tense and didn't know what I know now... that everything would be just fine (even the sound of the locker screeching open was triggering). These days, I look at the new recruits who are just starting out, and I can read their minds. It reminds me a bit of myself, so I find it kind of cute... sigh..." He is scheduled to return on October 17.

Following Jin and J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook are set to get discharged in June next year.

GOT7’s Jay B

Jay B entered the South Korean military service on February 2, 2023. He is expected to complete his duties and get discharged by November 1, as per the Korea Herald. Jay B's real name is Lim Jae Beom.

GOT7’s Jinyoung

Jinyoung entered the military service on May 8, 2023, over three months after Jay B. Jinyoung will finish his service and then get discharged on November 7. A few days ago, Jinyoung attended the wedding of his younger sister Soo Young. Before that, Jinyoung, along with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and NCT’s Doyoung, reunited over a meal with the staff of Inkigayo.

WINNER’s Seungyoon

Seungyoon started his military duties on June 20, 2023. He will end his military duties on December 19.

WINNER’s Mino

Mino joined the military in March last year. He is scheduled to complete his duties and get discharged on December 23.