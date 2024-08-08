BTS agency apologises again for ‘rushing to make statement’ on Suga’s drunk driving case, conveying misinformation

BigHit Music apologises again

The statement read, "Hello. This is BigHit Music. We are making an additional statement regarding BTS member Suga. First, we deeply apologise once again for having disappointed many people with this unsavory incident. We also apologise for rushing to make a statement without carefully checking various circumstances and therefore creating confusion."

The agency clarifies about Suga's vehicle

It also read, "1) Regarding the use of the term 'electric kickboard'-We determined that the vehicle used by the artist was a kickboard with a seat attached to it, so we described it as an 'electric kickboard'. In the process of checking further, we learned that the categorization of the vehicle may differ based on its capabilities and specifications, and we also learned that the scope of liability for the accident could change as well."

BigHit Music had ‘no intention of downplaying incident’

The BTS agency further said, "We had absolutely no intention of downplaying the incident, as some are saying we did. We apologise once again for hastily making a statement without reviewing the incident more carefully. When the investigative authorities come to a decision on the categorization of the vehicle in question, we will diligently take full responsibility according to their decision."

BigHit Music on the case

BigHit Music also said, "2) Regarding the imposition of a fine and the revocation of [Suga’s] license--On August 6, after the artist underwent the police’s breathalyzer test at the scene of the incident, he was immediately sent home. Both our agency and the artist did not realize that there were still steps remaining to be taken in the investigative process, and we mistakenly thought that the case in question had been closed. In light of the severity of the case, we apologise for having conveyed misinformation due to internal communication errors."

"Above all else, both the artist and our agency bow our heads in apology for the fact that he was not able to show an exemplary image during his military service and that he caused an unsavoury incident during his period of service. We also sincerely apologise to the fans who must have been disappointed. We will diligently cooperate with the police’s additional investigations in the future, and we will humbly accept the result of their investigations," it concluded.

What the police said

On Wednesday, as reported by Soompi, the Seoul Yongsan Police Station said that they had booked Suga, aka Min Yoongi, for riding an electric scooter while drunk. Later, both the agency and Suga released separate statements regarding the incident in which they referred to the vehicle as an “electric kickboard.” The police later clarified that the vehicle that Suga "drove while drunk has been classified as an electric scooter with a seat".

Also, BigHit Music's previous statements suggested that the case had been closed with the imposition of a fine and the revocation of his driver's license. The police clarified that their investigations were still underway.