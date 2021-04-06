'BTS Army was brave enough to support my vulnerable moment': John Cena opens up about his low phase

It is no secret that John Cena is a huge BTS fan. The WWE wrestler and actor has time and again extended his support to the seven-member K-pop group. The Suicide Squad star has now opened up about how BTS and its fandom, popularly known as ARMY, have helped him through some tough times.

Cena appeared on an international talk show to talk about his upcoming books titled Be a Work in Progress: And Other Things I’d Like to Tell My Younger Self and Do Your Best Every Day to Do Your Best Every Day: Encouraging Words from John Cena. During the chat, he said that he was experiencing a low phase four years ago, around the same time BTS released their album Love Yourself: Answers. He recalled how BTS and their fans unexpectedly helped him embrace self-love.

"I was going through a pretty down period of my life," Cena said, appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "It was about four years ago and I decided to just have a vulnerable moment and put one of those thought-provoking entries out on Twitter. And four years ago, when I started this, a lot of them were about self-love because I was going through that down period where I didn't consider myself enough," he added.

"Amazingly enough, talk about wonderful timing and just being ready for an opportunity, a very popular group, BTS, had just released an album called Love Yourself," Cena said. "So I put out all these messages about self-love. And I'm thinking this is not gonna be a good idea because this big, larger-than-life 16-time WWE champion is talking about vulnerability and you aren't enough and you shouldn't be ashamed of who you are."

He remembered his tweets catching the BTS fans' attention. "I was essentially sending a similar message as the band. These books exist because the BTS army was brave enough to support my vulnerable moment. And now it's become a part of my daily routine," he explained. "So I really got to thank K-pop, I got to thank BTS for supporting me in a moment of weakness and turning it into a passion of mine," Cena said.

Last year, after BTS contributed $1 million towards the Black Lives Matter movement, Cena also stepped forward to contribute towards the cause.

