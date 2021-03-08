BTS at Grammys 2021: Fans chant 'What Yoongi Wants Yoongi Gets' as septet confirmed to perform
- The Recording Academy announced the list of performers for Grammys 2021. BTS, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and many more will perform at this year's cereony.
The Recording Academy announced the list of artists that will be performing at the Grammys 2021 ceremony. The prestigious music awards show will take place on March 14.
The list of 22 performers includes BTS, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile, Black Pumas, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Maren Morris, Post Malone, and Roddy Ricch.
While artists like Swift, Cardi B and Eilish have all performed at the Grammys before, this will be BTS' first solo performance after the band took part in the star-studded Old Town Road package last year.
Following the announcement, BTS fans took to Twitter to revisit the times that one of the members, Suga, confessed that performing at the Grammys was a dream. They chanted, "What Yoongi Wants Yoongi Gets." The announcement of their performance came on the eve of the BTS member's birthday.
This year, BTS bagged its first nomination as well. The septet is nominated for the best pop duo/group performance category for their hit track Dynamite. The song is nominated alongside Justin Bieber and Quavo’s Intentions, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s Rain on Me, Taylor Swift and Bon Iver’s Exile, and J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy’s Un Día (One Day).
The nominations were announced in November. Beyoncé led the brigade with nine nominations. She was followed by Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, and Taylor Swift, who received six nods each. Grammys 2021 is being hosted by Trevor Noah. The show will be held in Convention Center, Los Angeles.
