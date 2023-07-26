BTS' Jin and Winner's Seung-yoon meet up amid military duty: ‘We didn’t get special treatment'

BTS and Winner fans were over the moon after Jin dropped a couple of new pictures from his meetup with Seung-yoon on Weverse. The singers, who are currently enlisted in the South Korean army, posed for happy photos and talked about the treatment they are getting. (Also read: ARMY trends HELP JIMIN on Twitter - Here's what BTS's Jimin needs help with!) Jin and Seung-yoon had a meet cute recently.

Fans of the singers posted their photos on Twitter. One person wrote, “Assistant Military Drill Instructor Kim Seokjin with WINNER's Seungyoon who just completed his training at his division.” The photo showed Jin in a black shirt over his camo military uniform. He is also wearing a cap and holding up his fingers in a peace sign. Seung-yoon is also in his military uniform and giving the thumbs up sign to the camera.

The Weverse post by Jin read, “Seungyoon-ssi, congratulations on your completion. i had a fun time during the 6 weeks. (He's a cool vocalist from the group winner) you worked hard during your trainee life, do well at your base as well sob sob."

Jin also mentioned that they are not getting any special treatment in the army. "I asked to take a photo together to commemorate hoping that ARMYs and Inner Circles would like it. Our company commander and administrative commander are good people so had a good 6 weeks (didn't get special treatment),” he wrote.

Jin, whose real name is Kim Seokjin, is the oldest member of popular K-pop band BTS. He was enlisted in the army for mandatory service last year. He enlisted last year in December and was the first member to enrol for his duties. He will be wrapping up the service sometime around BTS' next debut anniversary. He recently achieved the rank of Corporal in the army.

Recently, a biography on the band was launched. Titled Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, it was launched on the occasion of their 10th anniversary as a group. In the group's first official book, Jin made the revelation that he was lured to be part of BTS with the promise that it would help his acting career.

An excerpt from the memoir reads, “Jin laughs, thinking back to his casting at Big Hit Entertainment in the spring of 2011. What the workers incharge of singing him had promised him back then technically hasn't come to fruition. Jin continues, ‘Look at how idols these days go into acting, we’ll let you become an actor eventually. That’s how they convinced me’.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail