Proud fans claim BTS' Jin has been promoted to Private First Class in army: 'Superhero on front line'

While the agency has not yet shared any update about Jin's promotion, one user on Twitter wrote, “Our moon is now promoted to Private First Class. This is making me so so so proud of him. It feels like yesterday I was crying over him leaving but he never disappoints. I AM SO PROUD Of HIM....TIGER TRAINER JIN.” Jin was serving as a trainer so far. Reportedly, his promotion came on Wednesday.

Reacting to the news, a fan commented, “CONGRATULATIONS JIN on your promotion as Private First Class. Tiger Trainer Jin, we're proud of you.” “Jin, you've earned the promotion! Go with you head held high. Army is with you every step! So very proud of you. Army will always be here!! No worries, ok,” added another one. One more fan also said, “Team Seokjin always wins. Congratulations on your promotion, Jin! My goodness you really are a golden hyung! Why are you so good at everything you do.”

Jin is the eldest member of BTS. He joined the military service in December 2022, the first one from the K-pop group. Confirming J-hope's enlistment after Jin, earlier, the BTS agency said in a statement, "Hello. This is BigHit Music. We would like to inform our fans that J-Hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for J-Hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist. Thank you."

Following the announcement, the rapper held a live session with his fans and informed them about how Jin called him and gave advice, ahead of his joining date. BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jimin and Jungkook. All of them will be completing their duties towards the nation sometime in 2025, till then they are focusing on solo careers.

