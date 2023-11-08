BTS' Jung Kook bonds with 10-year-old fan at Today Show, steal hearts

BTS' golden maknae, Jung Kook, dazzled fans on Wednesday morning with a spectacular live performance on the Today Show stage in New York City. The K-pop sensation, who recently released his debut solo album, Golden, drew an enormous crowd that rivalled some of the show's biggest events, with fans eagerly awaiting his arrival since Monday. Singer Jungkook of BTS performs on NBC’s ‘Today’ show at Rockefeller Center New York City, U.S., November 8, 2023.(REUTERS)

With fans decked out in signature pink Cooky headbands, Jung Kook took the stage in a sparkly jacket and matching pants, capturing hearts with his energetic performance. The atmosphere was electric as he kicked off the show with his collaboration with Jack Harlow, "3D," and the crowd enthusiastically sang along to every word. Jung Kook's charisma and talent shone through as he interacted with the audience, thanking them for their early morning dedication and wishing everyone a "Golden day."

During the performance, Jung Kook made a touching connection with a young fan celebrating her 10th birthday. The emotional moment was captured on video as the girl, named Lenny, expressed her love for Jung Kook, who reciprocated the affection, leaving the audience in awe. The interaction showcased the genuine bond between the artist and his fans, highlighting the love and support within the BTS ARMY community.

Jung Kook continued to captivate the audience with his hit track "Seven," a collaboration with Latto, which recently achieved the milestone of 1 billion Spotify streams, making it the fastest song to reach this achievement. The performance was not just a display of musical talent but also a testament to Jung Kook's ability to connect with his fans on a deeply emotional level.

As the show came to a close, Jung Kook left the stage, leaving behind a sea of happy and inspired fans. His electrifying performance and heartfelt interactions with the audience made it a day to remember for everyone present. With his unwavering dedication to his craft and his fans, Jung Kook continues to shine brightly as a global icon, spreading love and joy wherever he goes.

